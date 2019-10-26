By MARIGA THOITHI

Sex. That thing that we love; the very one we pretend to be prudish about but our population growth numbers prove otherwise.

The very backbone of our existence. It's a beautiful thing most times, don't you agree? But sometimes it isn't. That's when it's not consensual.

I am talking about grown-up sex here. In this instance, the only people who know what really happened in an encounter are the people in the act. Any other story told after that is just that, a story.

This week a man came out online to defend himself against accusations of sexual assault.

He posted screenshots of conversations they had with the woman, before and after the copulation, which seemed to clear his name.

The screenshots captured their flirting before she came over. He had made it clear that she could sleep over if she wanted to, and she was for it.

SEXUAL ASSAULT

The footage had the woman thanking him for orgasms, admitting they helped her sleep better.

She also talked about wanting a repeat episode; that she felt safe with him and wanted to sit on his face (for research purposes of course).

His texts relayed a story that indicated that she not only wanted the sex but she felt that his initial hesitation got in the way of a lengthier session.

Then she came (no pun intended) online with a loaded gun. She branded him a rapist and said that what transpired was sexual assault.

She asked everyone to disregard his screenshots. She confirmed that they were true but we shouldn't rely on them because those were her moments of cognitive dissonance.

She was by then in denial, she wrote, and we should trust her current narrative. She accused anyone who believed him as enabling abuse.

PERCEPTION

Looking at it from a bird's eye view, I thought ‘thank goodness he kept those texts!'

This reminded me of the international comedian Aziz Ansari scandal a year ago and the conversation around bad sexual experiences versus sexual assault.

The bigger question was whose story would be believed. He got no support from most men online, firstly because any support would look like they are enabling an abuser but also because some men felt his track-record was that of being ‘anti-men' - for he called men trash.

In the past, he had said that rape victims should always be believed. This was a tough spot for him. A debate emanated on how men can deal with sexual assault allegations.

I have been struggling to write about this subject all week because it's a fragile one. On one hand, sexual assault is a serious issue, one that no wo(man) should have to undergo.

MALICE

Many rape cases victimise the very person it happened to, and it comes with a lot of stigma and lifelong scars.

Most offenders get away with the crime with no effect on their careers, reputations, and lives. Rape is wrong. Perpetrators should be punished severely. Period.

On the flip side, there are the men who are accused of rape falsely.

More often than not, the lynch mob is out baying for blood even before the man can get his head together and explain what transpired. Don't these men have a right to be heard and defend themselves?

You see, if the online exposed man didn't have the texts to prove his innocence, he would have been pronounced guilty.

It's not a black or white issue when it comes to sexual assault. Sometimes it borders on the murky and other times outright malice exists.

So how do you take victims' complaints seriously while pushing for due process even though you know that due process is slow and many times structured to work against victims?

DUE PROCESS

I honestly don't have a clear answer. What I do know though is that a trial in the court of public opinion (social media) isn't the most reasonable thing.

Men who are primarily accused ( because they statistically commit more rape and assault) have virtually no recourse online - especially if they don't have evidence to back up their claims. They come off as trying to delegitimise the victim's claims.

So a topic like this one continues to sit in a grey zone and no one wants to stir the conversation because of the heat that will follow.

Women rightfully feel that legal instruments have failed them in getting justice, but everyone has a right to be heard.

It's the reason you're presumed innocent until proven guilty. The Tony Mochama vs Shailja Patel and Prof Wambui Mwangi case, where he won damages of Sh9 million for defamation, come to mind.