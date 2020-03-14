“These millennials are too lazy to go out and work hard for their money,” Jo chips in.

By LIZ LUNDI

“What’s been going on with you?” I turn to Mariam. She has just arrived at my house and finally, finally, the four of us are together once more. The last time this happened, we had a fairly disastrous trip to Naivasha where we all ended up falling out in the middle of the night at a camp site. But that was ages ago – and we have all forgotten why we were so angry with each other.

Fatma, Jo and I have just finished briefing Mariam on the latest goings-on with Brian and his wife, and now we all turn to Mariam as I pose my question.

“Yea, how’s that young dude you were dating – what’s his name?” Jo snaps her fingers in an effort to remember the answer to her question.

“Are you two still together?” Fatma leans forward, enthusiastically waiting for Mariam’s response.

Mariam rolls her eyes and chuckles. “Nope,” she says finally, throwing her hands up in the air then picking up her wine glass to take a sip of the expensive red Jo has brought us. The rest of us break out in a chorus of squeals: “Oh no!” “I’m so sorry…” “What happened?”

“He turned out to be a hobosexual,” Mariam smirks.

“A what?” Fatma’s eyes open wide. “You mean he was into men?”

“No, silly,” Jo laughs and slaps Fatma’s arm. “A hobosexual is a man who has no known abode and can’t afford rent, so he tricks women into letting him stay in their houses by pretending to love them.”

“…and they don’t pay any rent or help with the bills either, they just sit there eating your food and drinking your drinks and acting like they own the house,” Mariam adds. “It’s nonsense.”

“So how long did it take you to tire of him?” I ask Mariam, “Because the last time we spoke, you wouldn’t listen to me when I told you I knew what he was up to.”

“I’m sorry,” she shrugs. “I learned my lesson real quick,” she laughs. “I was done with him about four months into the ‘relationship’,” she issues finger quote marks upon that last word.

“What is this explosion of young men expecting to be kept by older woman?” Fatma exclaims. She sounds as exasperated by it as I feel.

“These millennials are too lazy to go out and work hard for their money,” Jo chips in. “It’s like they think society owes them comfort, happiness and luxury. They have no patience for rolling up their sleeves and working a job they hate for 25 years so they can reap the retirement benefits like our parents did.”

“Hmm,” Fatma says, “it’s just that I work with a lot of millennials – you know how the advertising industry is – and I realise they work really hard, but what looks like work to you does not look like work to them.”

“What does that even mean?” I turn to Fatma.

“It means they do really well with creative stuff that allows them to travel and have conversations with many people. You old people think ‘work’ means sitting at your desk all day enjoying a life of drudgery.”

“Oh, come on,” Jo laughs. “They are lazy, end of story.”

“No more dating hobosexuals though!” Mariam says and we all laugh and toast our glasses.

“So what do we do with the rest of this evening? We’re going out, right?” I ask as I survey the setting sun in the distance, and the moon coming up.

“Of course!” Jo jumps out of her chair. “It’s been so long since I did anything fun. Taking care of toddlers is so much work!” Then she turns around and jiggles her behind at us. “I’m ready to hit the club and have a good time!”

“I’m not sure…” Fatma says softly. “I mean, why can’t we just go to, you know, something more grown up, like your country club?” she asks.

“Psssh,” Jo waves her off. “That club is for old fogies. Let’s go somewhere fun!”

“Like where millennials go?” I smirk. Everyone else laughs.

“Why not?” Jo counters. “Let’s go see how they play.”

“Sure,” I shrug. Sounds like the most fun thing I will do so far this year.”