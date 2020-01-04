By JOAN THATIAH

This week, the internet was lit with the story of Kenyan lawyer Steve Ogolla who met this woman on Facebook, fell in love, dated her online and then sent her half a million shillings to plan their wedding.

The woman allegedly broke off the ‘relationship’ and took off with the money leaving the lawyer high, dry and suicidal.

A lot of things have been said about him, about how not very bright he must be to fall in love with, much less send hundreds of thousands of shillings to a woman he just met online.

This reaction is hardly surprising. Anyone who has lived on our major towns will tell you that every other person you brush shoulders on the street with is probably trying to scam you.

CRIMINALS ALL THE SAME

What I find surprising is how this woman has been lauded for her ‘wit’.

One would think that now that we can feel the pinch of the government haemorrhaging money due to corruption, we would react differently to a con artist, but no. Our fascination with smooth talkers is far from over.

The love scammer is not new. Men and women who look great, have great charisma, and know just to say the right thing before they use their well-laced lies to empty the contents of your wallet and bank accounts have been around for a long time. We saw some of them in the news in 2019.

INDELIBLE MARK

We are a generation that is obsessed with the good life and one can thus understand how easy it is to get fascinated with someone who can use their quick wit to get this life.

We should however stop rewarding con artists. We seem to forget that just because someone doesn’t use violence doesn’t mean that they are not criminals.

If you ask me, the harm that a con artist does is worse and far much more significant than that caused by other types of thieves.

Someone who worms her way into another’s heart, wins their trust and then empties their bank accounts or takes off with their life’s savings is worse than a man who grabs and runs off with a purse in town.

SEARCHING FOR GOOD

Let’s stop glorifying them and shooting movies where men and women who use their good looks and charm to get things they haven’t earned are cool.

We live at a time where you have to trust strangers sometimes several times in a day just to get through the day.

Someone that gets scammed isn’t necessarily stupid, they could have just been trying to believe in the good. There is nothing shameful about that.

Plus I don’t know what the fuss that a successful lawyer was scammed is about.

It is precisely because he is a successful lawyer that he was targeted. Most Kenyan adults have a story of a similar nature. Just ask.