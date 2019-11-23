By JOAN THATIAH

My friend Shee is sleeping with a married man.

Before you begin throwing stones, let me give you a little back story.

She dated him and had his child five years ago before they had a nasty break up and a year of hating each other.

Meanwhile, he also had a grand church wedding. Now they co-parent somewhat peacefully. Every other weekend, he comes around to see his son. Every other weekend, he asks her for sex. Usually, she gives in.

But we have a child together, we are bound for life. Plus he tells me he loves me. He wishes that he had married me instead of her - she will tell you if you wonder out aloud why she is sleeping with him.

She calls herself his first wife, will not date anyone else because she is saving herself for him.

MANAGING HER

Never mind that he has shown no indication however of dissolving his marriage or at least taking her in as wife number two.

Like many women, she seems hell bent on just listening to what a man says but ignoring his very obvious actions and everything else.

So I will just say here what I haven’t come round to telling Shee to her face yet – men do not lie well.

Most of them know exactly what a woman needs to hear to keep catering to them, so they come with bags filled with these goodies.

If a woman bothered to just look at his actions though, or even analyse his choice of words, she would see right through the lies.

The excuses women make for men are as many as the lies they are told: but he told me he loves me, but we talk all the time, but he calls me even when he is at home, but he took me on a trip out of town last year.

He may have told you all these things but what has he consistently done to progress the relationship? Nothing.

EXPECTATIONS

If he isn’t making an effort to progress your ‘relationship’, you are not a priority to him, it doesn’t matter that he wants to have sex with you.

And that man who likes to call you his wife, if he hasn’t been doing anything else to try and make you his wife, is just playing with you.

What I know for sure about men is that if he wants you, he will try to have you. If he isn’t trying, he doesn’t want you.

Think about the man that you are dating, shacking up with, hooking up with or even fighting with...what does being in a relationship with him make you feel?

If you feel anxious or insecure, if you feel anything other than happy and secure, you’re probably just another woman.

Guard your heart by reading between the lines when the man in your life talks to you, even if what is coming out of their mouth is exactly what you want to hear.

Listen and when they are done talking, observe their actions. These speak more clearly.