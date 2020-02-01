By JOAN THATIAH

More by this Author

Last year was a terrible one to be working in Kenya.

But 2020 also seems to have got off to a rough start. Corporates are restructuring and downsizing left, right and centre.

My friend, let’s call her Kena, walked to her workplace a happy employee one morning last week but was jobless by tea break.

She had worked for this medium-sized regional tech company for about six years. She is barely 30 years old.

“You’re young, you’ll find something else to do,” the human resources lady, who handed her the retrenchment letter, told her.

“If I am as good and as young as you say, why can’t I do whatever it is here?” she wondered.

Advertisement

She is devastated. Her devastation, I gather, isn’t so much because of her joblessness. It is because she was caught off-guard.

I do not think that anyone is ever really ready for the sack, but even when Kena heard the retrenchment rumours flying around her office, hers was the last name she expected to be on that list.

INVALUABLE LESSON

You see, Kena was a good employee, a perfect employee, in fact. During the six years she had worked for the company, she had risen only one rank.

Still, she was the first to arrive in the morning and the last one out at night. She went the extra mile, devoted her personal time to the job, and was a great team player, so she couldn’t understand why.

For her, it was like an abrupt break-up during the honeymoon phase of a relationship. She is still seeking closure.

If life were a give-and-take scenario, Kena would be owed. But life isn’t like that. It is very painful when loyalty is unreciprocated.

What happened to her seems unfair, but I am glad that after all the pain and feelings of betrayal subside, she will take home one very important lesson.

A lesson that will be invaluable should she choose to get employed again — loyalty to the job or your employer doesn’t pay. Not enough, that is.

WORK SMART

Being the loyal employee who refuses to look for another job even when the company seems to be sinking, the great team player and the one who always volunteers to come in on weekends when others will not … doesn’t pay enough.

Sure, loyalty to the job will get your boss and team members to like you, but when push comes to shove, employers, from my experience, reward other things.

During a retrenchment, the employee most likely to survive isn’t necessarily the one who comes in first in the morning or who volunteers to do everything when others won’t.

It is the employee who works smart; who is creative and innovative; the one who comes up with new ideas.

Who, even though not necessarily as committed, adds more value to the company. It doesn’t matter whether this employee has been around for eight years or for just a year.

Loyalty to the job is not enough to get you that corner office. In fact, all those weekends you volunteer to work could be the reason you do not get that corner office.

YOUR BEST SHOT

By doing everyone’s work, you may be sending your employer the wrong message; that you do not value your input, thus the need to keep proving yourself.

If the people around you feel like you are trying to gain their approval, they think less of you.

I am not recommending that you be slack at work. Your employer hired you to do a job and they pay you for it, so you owe it to him or her to be a good employee.

Give the job that you have been assigned your best shot; be honest with your employer, and work well with your colleagues.

If you decide to go that extra mile, however, do not do it expecting any rewards because you just might break your own heart.

Do not be afraid of changing jobs. If the one you have now isn’t working, you have no obligation to your employer to stay just because you were there when the company was going through better times.

YOUR OBLIGATION

The only obligation you have is to yourself and your loved ones, just as your employer’s obligations are to themselves and their loved ones.

Picture this: if your employer today found a way to outsource what you do for them that would save costs, do you think they would hesitate to get rid of you because of your loyalty?