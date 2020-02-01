By JOACHIM OSUR

James came to the sexology clinic because his erections were dwindling.

Sometimes he failed to get an erection, despite having long foreplay. At other times he got erections but they tapered off before or a few seconds after penetration.

I examined James but found nothing abnormal. Hormonal and other tests also turned out normal. The only significant issue that worried me was when he said he did not trust his wife.

“My wife is sleeping around with other men,” he explained. “Initially it was with a neighbour, but of late, her boss at work has taken over.”

I asked James why he was making such serious allegations.

“I caught her red-handed with my neighbour in our bed,” he said. “I came home unexpectedly. The children were in school and my wife was off duty. When I arrived, she had sent the housemaid to the market and remained with my neighbour at home to do their thing.”

SIMILAR WORKLOAD

The neighbour, Alex, apologised, persuaded James to keep the matter confidential, and paid him Sh100,000. He also moved to an estate far away.

“You see, he was a pastor in one of the charismatic churches and did not want the matter to leak,” James explained.

However, Maria, James’ wife, was defiant. She blamed him for abdicating his marital duties and exposing her to temptation.

This is because, according to James, Maria always wanted sex and didn’t care whether he was tired or not.

“Her reasons is that we are both employed, and with similar workloads, so she does not understand why I lack energy when it comes to sex,” James explained.

The couple had been having sex twice a week on average before James developed erection problems. Maria always initiated sex.

There are times she initiated sex but James pushed her off. “So you are saying that now she is sleeping with her boss?” I asked.

“Very much so, doctor,” James said. “Sometimes they spend weekends out of town having fun but my wife lies that she is at a work-related meeting.”

OPEN CONVERSATION

James had come across many photos of Maria and her boss in compromising situations.

I diagnosed James with erectile dysfunction ( ED) caused by psychological stress secondary to his wife’s infidelity, which was in turn caused by their discordant sexual desires.

So the sexual discordance was not the root cause of the problem. Sexual discordance is a situation where one partner’s sexual desire is higher than the other’s.

The condition is fairly common and can be frustrating unless managed well. Partners who have discordant sexual desires should talk about it openly.

The partner with lower desire should sometimes proactively initiate sex. Even more important, he or she should not push off their partner but rather learn to negotiate to have sex when they are able to.

“I take it that you are also accusing me of failing my wife?” James interjected, shaking his head in disagreement.

SEX COACHING

However, the truth is that both partners are responsible for managing their unequal sexual desires.

The one with the higher desire should interest their partner more. And they should also keep sex within the marriage.

But it is important to note that sex partners are sometimes unable to talk about their sexual needs, especially when it comes to unequal desire.

In such cases, it is highly recommended that they seek the services of a professional. Sex coaching by a professional can help resolve the problem.

“I would like you to bring along your wife so that we can have joint sex coaching,” I advised. “The aim is to create a win-win situation, where your needs and those of your wife are taken care of.”

I realised that James was deep in thought and not listening to my instructions. He was playing with the hair on his shaggy beard, staring aimlessly into space.

CRUSHED EGO

He removed his handkerchief and wiped the sweat flowing from his hairline to the root of his nose.

“No way, let it be, let my wife have her fun,” he said. “With my dwindling erections, things can only get worse, and I won’t be able to satisfy her.”

He shook his head and stood up, itching to leave. It appeared James’ ego was already too crushed for him to go through a corrective measure to restore fidelity to his marriage and heal his ED.

I advised him to take time to reflect on the matter and come back after a week. But weeks turned to months and he did not come.

Then, two weeks ago, he called me late at night to give me an update. His wife had packed and left with their only son, who was two years old.