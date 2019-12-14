By JOACHIM OSUR

Two university students, a man and woman, came to the Sexology Clinic last year for consultation.

They were both in their third year. The woman's name was Joy and the man's Tom.

"I was not intending to get another boyfriend but the rate at which things are going, I may just have to," Joy said, accusing Tom of the inability to satisfy her sexually.

The two had known each other for close to a year. They were living in the same room on campus. They were both 21.

"When you say he cannot satisfy your sexual needs what do you mean exactly?" I asked Joy.

"We rarely have sex; when we do, his erections fail; sometimes he gets premature ejaculations. Recently, he has started saying that he has no urge for sex," Joy said.

I turned my attention to Tom, expecting him to deny or at least pacify the accusations.

He, however, nodded in affirmation and even added that sex was no longer exciting and he had no urge.

CONCENTRATION

I probed the two further. I examined both of them and ordered tests. I could not put a finger whatsoever into what they were suffering from.

"I am beginning to wonder whether you love each other in the first place because I can't figure out what your issue is," I said on their third visit rather frustrated.

There was silence, deafening silence for close to a minute. Joy then fetched something from her bag, it was some stuff wrapped in a piece of newspaper.

"I need a place to smoke; I am stressed," she said. "We have a smoking area out of the clinic so you will have to walk out of the compound," I said. "And which stuff is that you are smoking?"

"Ganja, you need some?" Joy asked. I shook my head; I did not need the stuff. They confirmed that they both smoked the stuff and that they could not concentrate on their studies without smoking it.

SIDE EFFECTS

"We live together because we are birds of a feather; we enjoy ganja," Tom, who had been quiet for most of the discussion, was suddenly beaming with excitement as he talked about their use of the substance.

This was the most helpful meeting we had ever had in helping to arrive at the diagnosis.

The duo's problems were the result of marijuana use and I told them as such. Cannabis has severe effects on male sexual function.

For many men, erections fail. If they get some form of erections, they end up ejaculating prematurely. Some men even fail to get orgasm.

Ultimately, with all the sexual difficulties the desire to have sex also goes. It should be expected that men who use bang, especially from an early age, will not manage to satisfy their women sexually.

"Wow, so what should I do," Tom asked. "How come Joy is not affected like me?"

UNNECESSARY

Well, the effect of bhang on women is slightly different. Most women users of the drug end up with an increased desire for sex.

They may also have more satisfying orgasms. As the male desire goes down the female one rises and there is a mismatch in the couple sex drives.

"So you mean my desire for more sex is weed-induced?" Joy asked. I nodded.

Being an illegal drug, risks of addiction and its ability to increase women's sex drive is not reason enough to use it. At the young age of 21, the duo did not really need artificial stimulation.

The duo agreed to stop smoking bhang. Withdrawal of the drug was a long journey that needed a few days of hospital admission.

This was followed by relationship counselling and sex coaching.

Six months later, the duo visited the clinic. They came to thank me for supporting them to get off marijuana.