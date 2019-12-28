By BETT KINYATTI

Consolata Waithaka runs with her husband every morning. They run around their neighbourhood for at least an hour, every other day.

Today, they ran 12 kilometres.

Consolata later had a homemade smoothie for breakfast – it had sweet potatoes, arrowroots and traditional vegetables. She tells me over our cup of 4 o’clock tea, “I haven’t had anything else to eat today. Running and eating right keeps the weight and age off. I want to run 42km at the Chicago Marathon next year. Running and zumba are also my therapy.”

Running is central to Consolata’s life because her organisation – Women’s Hope, a rescue centre for girls and women who’ve faced gender-based violence (GBV) – sprouted in 2006 from a seed that was planted from running.

“I was employed at that time. I was 90 kilos and wasn’t happy or confident in my body. I’d get migraines all the time, and had black heads around my cheeks that makeup couldn’t cover up.”

Consolata organised a run to raise awareness and funds for a teen mum we’ll call Muthoni.

While still employed, Consolata had launched a magazine that featured the stories of girls and women who’d faced GBV – defilement, rape and physical abuse. Muthoni’s was one of the stories they covered.

Consolata says, “Muthoni was from a dirt-poor family in Nyeri. She was only 13 when she was defiled by her father and fell pregnant.

Her story had also been highlighted on TV. Well-wishers took her to Nairobi Women’s Hospital to deliver. I remember I went with my sister to visit her and I broke down when we saw her. A child holding another child in her arms.

“She’d had a Caesarean section so she was bandaged up, I could see she was still bleeding. She gave her son up for adoption and returned to the village. I’d wanted to bring her to my home.

I remember breaking down again when I was told there was nothing for her to eat at home, she was having ugali and hot water.” Consolata sighs. “I thought to myself, we’re reporting these stories but who will take action and save these girls? Who will help prevent teen pregnancies? Who will take the girls back to school?”

Running was Consolata’s call of action to raise funds to return Muthoni to school. Women’s Hope has since returned several such teen mums to school.

This deep-seated desire to help girls and women comes from a raw part of Consolata’s still-healing heart. She grew up in a bucolic village in Murang’a that was near a bursting river.

She has memories of fetching water in a jerry can when she was five. The picturesque vegetation and rolling hills, however, was wounded with the ugliness of domestic violence.

She says, “I can still hear the screams of women in my village being beaten by their husbands. Some of the men were drunkards.

Even today, anyone can see the effects of that physical abuse in some of them. I remember they’d run away with their children only to return home a few days later. I didn’t understand it. I’d wished I was a boy – I walked around a mugumo tree seven times praying that my name would change from Wangari to Njuguna. Boys seemed to have more privilege and favour than girls.”

She pauses to look into the distance. “Men are cruel – one chopped off his wife’s arm with a panga he’d sharpened himself. That’s when I told myself, ‘I’m never getting married.’”

Consolata joined the convent after high school to become a Catholic nun. It soon became apparent to the head nuns that the convent was Consolata’s escape, not her calling.

They opened the doors for her – literally and figuratively – telling her she could return whenever she wanted.

She went off to a teachers’ college then got a front office job in 2003 with a sought-after government body in Upper Hill. She married her then-boyfriend, and had three kids.

“He was very patient and gentle with me,” she says, her face softening. “He showed me love.” She later did a diploma in marketing and public relations. She left employment in 2015 to carry on with the calling she had put a pause to when the nuns opened the convent’s doors for her.

Women’s Hope is located in Hardy, Karen. Picture a grand maisonette flanked with single-unit structures and a broken swimming pool.

The stately entrance, double-height ceilings and expansive gardens gives it the feel of a modern serene paradise. Consolata lets out a section for conferences and workshops. This income complements the sponsorship they receive from government and non-government bodies.

I ask about a girl I’m introduced to. “She’s 14 and seven months pregnant,” says Consolata. “She was married off when she was 13, and was constantly beaten by the husband.

He even used to beat their toddler son. I partner with other organisations, they brought her here from Mukuru, alone. Her first son is with her husband’s family.”

Dignity Packs is one of Women’s Hope’s measures of preventing teen pregnancies and ending period shame.

“Some of these girls exchange sex for sanitary towels, lollipops and money, sometimes as little as Sh10. Pregnancy is one thing, contracting sexually transmitted diseases is another.”