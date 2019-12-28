By JOACHIM OSUR

More by this Author

There are patients I have seen in the Sexology Clinic in 2019 whose stories will remain with me forever. One of them is Brenda, a white American lady who was married to a Kenyan man. I say she was married because she no longer is.

Brenda met James in Washington DC just after Obama became President of the United States of America.

"We loved Obama and were all amazed by his story, it sounded like a fairy tale, the Kenya connection was intriguing," Brenda told me on her first visit to the clinic, "James came to the US at that time and without a thought, I fell in love with him, I think I wanted to replicate the Obama story." And so the two got married within six months of meeting and moved in together.

James had been on a scholarship to do his master's degree in the US. He was only 24 years old then.

Brenda was 28 when they met. She was employed by the US University where James was admitted. She was a librarian.

"By the time James was finishing his master's degree I was delivering our firstborn," Brenda says, "It was like we had no time to waste, we were lavishly enjoying our love." They traveled to Kenya as soon as James graduated.

Advertisement

First forward, Brenda was in the Sexology clinic in March 2019. They had three children and were in their eighth year of marriage. She had lost sexual interest and had a strong hate for James.

"I have no desire for sex with that bastard!" she fumed, "just guide me on the divorce process."

Brenda was decided, she was divorcing James and going back to America with her three children. I counseled her on alternative options for resolving the conflict but she would not listen; she was set to go.

Their troubles started when a woman walked into their home one Sunday afternoon with a baby. She stormed the home with a crowd of people. She claimed that James was her husband and was refusing to give child support. James vehemently denied and even slapped the woman. The crowd descended on James and beat him up mercilessly.

"If it were not for the local security firm that was patrolling the area they would have killed him," Brenda confides. The crowd damped the baby on Brenda's arms and left. Brenda insisted on having DNA tests done to determine the parentage of the child. As fate would have it, the child belonged to James.

"I still do not understand how a man I trusted so much could betray me so," Brenda said, "and he has the audacity to tell me that he was just being African, that African men cannot be imprisoned by one woman!"

I referred Brenda to a lawyer to help with legal services for divorce. She opted out of the tedious Kenya divorce process. Two days later she flew out of Kenya with her children.

Brenda's story was very different from the cases I attend to each day in the clinic. Most men and women procrastinate. There are women living in emotional and physical abusive marriages. They lament each day, and their self-esteem is at its lowest. Some are in severe depression. They come for counselling and for a few days things are good but in no time they relapse. Some have been coming to the clinic monthly to pour out their souls about their suffering.

There is a couple that has struggled with their sexuality for most of 2019. Tests have been prescribed for them but they always found a reason to delay doing them. In one case medicines were prescribed but they never bought them. The worst is couples that started therapy, attended a few lessons then fell off only to reappear and request to restart the process. In most of these cases, the problem is not due to lack of money but it is their indecisiveness on whether to resolve the problem or not.

The worst cases are where a man or woman came to the clinic to seek help but their spouses just would not support them. The spouses kept off and used the excuse of their partner's sexual problems as a reason to punish them.

As the year comes to an end, it is time to reflect back on your relationship and your sex life; it is time to make those decisions you have been postponing and to act on them.

It is time to be aware that the problem in life is never that a wrong decision was made and acted upon but that no decision was made and life became a rat race.

Time wasted will never be recovered and in no time you will realise that a phase of life has passed. Just like Brenda did, I hope 2019 marks the end of dilly-dallying on matters of intimacy.

Take the bold steps in the New Year.