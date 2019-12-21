By JOACHIM OSUR

The end of the year and the start of a new one is a good time to reflect.

You must, therefore, be musing on issues such as change of jobs, another degree course, and investments or getting a baby.

If you haven't already, you will most likely be making New Year resolutions around these things.

Like other people, you would also like to do something charitable. You are on the right path.

What about sex? Have you planned for it? Now, don't frown, take it from me, life rotates around sex. Possibly you have not thought about it.

Sex is treated secretively and rarely planned for so that most of it becomes accidental.

Few people live their principles when it comes to sex and many are open to anything that comes their way in the course of the year.

BIOLOGICAL ACCIDENTS

The results of this can be catastrophic. In fact, history has it that over half of pregnancies are actually unplanned; they are biological accidents resulting from unplanned sex.

Maybe you and I are some of those biological accidents. That is no certificate to cause more accidents.

So back to my point about life rotating around sex. The story of Jane comes to mind. She is a lady I met early this year.

She had these grandiose ideas about education, career growth, investment, and even spirituality.

In February she met a man and, overwhelmed with the desire to indulge, engaged in unprotected sex only a week after they met.

She conceived. The man vanished on learning that she was pregnant. She bravely went through pregnancy single-handedly and delivered a bouncing baby boy. Now she is a single parent.

FUTURE IN LIMBO

She loves her baby but life has suddenly taken a different route. She hopes she had planned better, especially because she was not prepared to be a single parent.

Then there was Mary. Her husband got into an affair with another woman in the course of the year.

For the first time in their 10 years of marriage, he became violent and beat her up. Their children dropped out of school because the man, for once, did not have money for school fees.

They accumulated rent arrears for four months forcing the landlord to throw them out of the house. Mary went into depression.

She was admitted twice. The year is fast drawing to an end and her marriage is still in limbo. She wonders if this is the end of her marriage.

I have also seen a number of cases in the Sexology clinic where HIV infection happened due to unplanned sex. In other cases, unplanned sex led to divorce.

WHEEL OF LIFE

These incidents remind me of what is generally called the wheel of life. A wheel has pillars that connect it to the central bolt so that it is circular and able to rotate smoothly.

Take the wheel of a bicycle. It has many wire spikes connecting it to the centre. If any of these spikes get cut or distorted, the rim cannot function properly.

Life is like a wheel and it has to rotate each day for it to continue. The pillars that support the wheel of life include your family, profession, education, spiritual life and investment among others. Sex is an important pillar of the wheel.

The thing is, the wheel of life, like any other wheel, gets distorted and fails to rotate when one of the pillars gets cut.

If the family, for example, is not stable, the wheel stops rotating. This means progress in education, spiritual life, investment, sex also grind to a halt.

PLANNED SEX

Sex can especially be destabilising to the wheel. One wrong turn will affect your life. So bottom line: plan for your sexual indulgences!

Get me right, I am not saying that people should stop having sex, no, sex is good. It is pleasurable. In fact, everybody should have sex for the wheel of life to rotate.

The important thing is that such sex should be planned. You should feel gratified and satisfied that you had sex. There should be no regrets.

What exactly would you want to achieve in 2020 sexually? Are there sexual misadventures that you have had this year that you will need to change? Think and plan for it now.