RESEARCH CENTRE: Want happy love life? Put your phone down

By SIMON MBURU

Smartphones have been a boon in the way people communicate, interact, and relate. But over time, they have been a nuisance and a source of conflict in many romantic relationships. This interference has been subjected to a scientific study by the University of Arizona and the Wayne State University, US.

In the study, the researchers led by Prof David Sbarra suggested that the interference created by smartphones in relationships is largely because of evolutionary adaptations.

“The draw or pull to use a smartphone in the presence of a romantic partner is connected to very old modules in the brain that were critical to human survival,” said Prof Sbarra. He adds that the advent of smartphones has created new contexts for evolution-shaped self-disclosure of information and responsiveness outside the primary relationship.

“These virtual connections have in turn been the catalyst for divided attention or unresponsiveness, which has downstream unwanted effects of relationships,” he says. The study also established that couples who have increased online social interactions with other parties will tend to report declined intimacy. “There will tend to be a diminished sense of happiness, satisfaction and well-being when engagements with smartphone applications become frequent,” the study reported.

The study says that negative feelings and perceptions will inevitably arise when a smartphone is used in the presence of a romantic partner or someone who is romantically interested. For example, says the study, using a smartphone in the presence of a partner or love interest will leave them feeling ignored, pushed away or unwanted, regardless of how critical it was to use the device.

The researchers examined data from a series of surveys on smartphone usage. They analysed results of a survey of 143 married women whose relationships had high levels of smartphone usage. Seventy per cent of these women reported that their mobile phones frequently interfered with the growth and health of their relationships.

The study also echoed the findings of a previous related study by the Pew Research Centre, which found out that nearly 50 per cent of adults claim that they cannot live without their mobile phones. The Pew study included 3,042 mobile phone users, 89 per cent of whom admitted to using their devices during their last social interaction.

In his findings, Prof Sbarra and his colleagues have suggested that putting a cap on the number of times and duration you use your smartphone in the presence of your partner will go a long way in boosting satisfaction, happiness and communication in your love life. The results of this study were published in the journal Perspectives on Psychological Science.