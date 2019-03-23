Quick fire challenge for ‘hot’ legislators

By SONI KANAKE

Their female voters say they are easy on the eye. Some of these voters took to social media saying they voted for the MPs based on their good looks.

While some of the legislators wowed the women with their dimpled smiles or charm, others impressed them with the gap between their front teeth … Soni Kanake catches up with four of these parliamentarians when they’re not politicking.

Nixon Korir, MP Lang’ata Constituency

1. How would you describe yourself in three non-political words?

Hardworking. Focused. Honest.

2. What is your motto in life?

To mind my own business.

3. As a man who has received overwhelming female attention based on your physical appearance, do you ever feel objectified?

Hmmm … I say thank you, especially to God, but never let it get to me or make me assume that I am better than others.

Nixon Korir, MP Lang’ata Constituency. PHOTO| COURTESY

When I was vying, I had to prove it wasn't just about looks but I had something to offer.

4. Tell me about your experience at modelling

We were having a competition for Mr and Miss Parklands when I was in university and I was flaunted by my class. I was the first runner's up.

Later, while in third year, my girlfriend (now wife) asked me to accompany her to town for a photo-shoot.

They insisted I take photos too and that was how I ended up being picked for the Chevrolet advert while my girl wasn't.

When they paid me, I was excited and went back for more photos. I was later picked for different other adverts; print, billboards and on television.

I probably did close to 15 adverts, which was lots of fun.

5. What would you term as your greatest achievement?

Raising a family. We have two daughters, six and four years old, and a son, eight months old.

6. What's your idea of fun?

Travelling to various destinations. I also enjoy hanging out with friends at my local for 'nyama' and a few drinks.

7. What's that one thing most people don't know about you?

I am an athlete. I trained professionally at a camp in Kapsabet under Coach Mike Kosgey and specialised in 400m and 800m.

I got a sports scholarship at Stanford University but could not proceed due to a fracture, which ended my running career.

8. What's your earliest childhood memory?

I grew up in Solai and like any other villager, most of our memories are about herding and struggling to go to school.

I come from a large family (three mums and 30 children), which provided labour for our dad's farm.

We would wake up at 5am, go to the shamba until 7.30am after which we would prepare ourselves for school.

9. If you were to turn back the hand of time, what would you tell a 21-year-old Korir?

Believe in yourself. Everything is possible and you should not allow anyone to look down on you.

10. What is your idea of a surprise?

*laughs* Surprise me with money, I'll 'panga' myself!

Kimani Ichung’wa,

MP Kikuyu Constituency

1. Which three non-political words describe you?

Simple. Down-to-earth. Spontaneous.

2. Growing up, were you the naughty kid or a sweet little angel?

*laughs* Hmmm … let's just say I was an adventurous boy. I would 'steal' dad's car and drive it from the house to the gate when I was about 13 years old. I did this so many times that by the time I was in Standard Eight, I was a good driver. I actually taught myself how to drive. I also remember experimenting with a cigarette lighter with other children and we ended up burning about seven acres of dry grass in a field.

Kimani Ichung’wa, MP Kikuyu Constituency. PHOTO| COURTESY

3. When you learnt you had been admitted to Alliance High School, what was your first reaction?

Excited! One, because I would be attending a good school that was near home and two, because I would get to be home every weekend.

4. What was the craziest thing you were asked to do as a first former?

Fortunately, it was a very disciplined society. I must say that environment shaped me to become the man I am today.

5. What is that one thing we do not know about you?

I will always speak my mind regardless of who you are. Take it or leave it!

6. If there was a dancing competition; one, which genre of music would you prefer to dance to and two, how would you rate your score on a scale of 1 — 10 where 10 is excellent?

*laughs* I would want a song that is 'rhythmless' … you know like that song, where suddenly you 'fall'? I dance worse than a 'mzungu'.

My primary schoolteacher made me hate music as I could not differentiate the first doh and the last doh, and she always punished me for it.

7. What is that one thing on your bucket list that you want to do?

Climbing both Mt Kenya and Kilimanjaro before I hit 50.

8. How do you unwind?

Other than hanging out with my girls and gyming at least thrice a week, I enjoy hosting friends at home, where I get to serve them with juicy 'mbuzi choma' ribs, which are my favourite, with good rice. I love me some good food, clothes and a good bed … the finer things in life. I also enjoy farming and spending time taking care of my pigs and chicken.

9. What's your greatest achievement?

Being a father. Nothing beats the feeling of raising my three daughters, 12, 10 and two, and watching them growing up.

10. What is your idea of self-actualisation?

I feel I have achieved when I see a life I have changed or empowered through education as I believe education is the only way to change the world.

When my elder brother passed on in 2002, I took up the responsibility of educating his son.

I later started educating other children in the neighbourhood. Prior to taking up these responsibilities, I would spend a sizeable chunk of my income on fine wines, expensive whiskeys, and I loved my steak.

I decided to give this up to help a child who had been kicked out of school.

Ngunjiri Wambugu,

MP, Nyeri Town Constituency

1. Describe yourself in three non-political words.

True to Self.

2. What is one of the crucial things you've put in your bucket list?

To lecture at a university.

Ngunjiri Wambugu, MP, Nyeri Town Constituency. PHOTO| COURTESY

3. What or who do you admire the most and why?

David in the Bible. He’s a combination of how fallible man can succeed by the grace of a righteous God.

4. If you could be an animal, what would it be and why?

Lion. He’s not the strongest animal, or the fastest, or the smartest, or the biggest, but he holds his own and matches to his own drum beat. I am like that.

5. What would you do with your 15 minutes of fame?

Refocus people’s attention on important things, especially change the narrative that politics is a bad thing.

We need to get past the believe that politics is a dirty game, elect leaders of integrity, and that way, we will clean up our governance system.

6. What is your biggest addiction?

Books. I can’t pass a bookshop or bookstall. I read any kind of book. And I read … everywhere.

7. On a scale of 1-10 how cool are you?

5 *wink*

8. Favourite music?

Old school R & B.

9. What was the last movie you watched or book you read?

Movie; Captain Marvel with the family.

Book; Leaders General Stanley McChrystal

10. What is your best childhood memory … and your worst?

Best; making it to Nyeri High School.

Worst; I was scared of planes.

11. What's your greatest achievement?

My family.

12. What is that one thing we don't know about you?

I had to learn how to live with ADHD (Attention Deficient / Hyperactive Disorder)

Abdullswamad Shariff Nassir

MP, Mvita Constituency

1. How would you describe yourself with three non-political words?

Down to earth.

2. You recently embarked on a weight loss and fitness programme … Share your journey.

I weighed a staggering 130kg and honestly, it was getting a bit scary. The extra kilos made me look too old and twice, my wife was referred to as my daughter!

Abdullswamad Shariff Nassir, MP, Mvita Constituency. PHOTO| COURTESY

I remember once I wanted to go skydiving but could not, which was my turning point.

I'm grateful though it didn't get to the doctor asking me to lose weight due to health problems.

I currently oscillate between 84kg — 87kg and my waistline has dropped from 44 inches to 34 inches with a well sculptured body. Now they refer to my daughter as my younger sister! *laughs*

3. Tell me about your health regimen

I hit the gym about five to six times a week. Working out has become like a lifestyle to me, and I actually feel uncomfortable if I do not exercise.

I have also embraced a healthy diet, which I did before I started training.

The human body responds to exercise unless there's something you are doing wrong. Take a day at a time.

4. What advice would you give to someone who is obese?

Identify what kind of eater you are. Do you eat to satisfy yourself or perhaps to post what you are eating on social media?

Or do you eat because food is available? You can enjoy your cakes and pizza but know your limitation.

You could also learn to do healthy substitutes, like sugar for honey.

5. What's that one thing we do not know about you?

My life is an open book. I am that guy who will take an Uber to and from the gym, especially when I'm in Nairobi.

I also prefer to drive myself when I can and walk around freely without security detail as I have no enemies. My people love me.

6. What drives you?

I always strive to be better than I was yesterday.

7. You have a great fashion sense. How do you pull that off?

It's all about how you wear and how you blend your colours, and be confident. It's about how your body compliments what you are wearing.

I don't believe in wearing expensive clothes, and yes, there is nothing wrong with designer clothes, but to me it's about looking good. You don't necessarily have to wear expensive cologne, you could even rub a lemon on your armpits … and voila!

8. What is your greatest achievement?

I'm not there yet. I want to empower anyone who crosses my path so they are able to uplift themselves and eventually empower others.

I meet people who tell me something that my late dad did for them, and it's so humbling. I desire to reach to such a level.

9. What would you do differently if you were in your 20s?

I'd have been healthier.

10. Favourite meal?