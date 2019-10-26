By JOACHIM OSUR

James announced on the phone that his wife had delivered a baby girl.

I congratulated him, wondering how this had been possible. You see, it had been two years since I talked to him and to the best of my knowledge, sex in their marriage had failed.

He had visited the Sexology Clinic because of erectile dysfunction. In my assessment at the time, I had concluded that he was a man relegated to the abyss of self-worthlessness.

His ego had crashed and he had no self-confidence. A man in such a situation never has the privilege of an erection. A man's sense of self-worth is expressed in the strength of his erection.

I prescribed a couple's therapy for James and his wife, Terry. In my assessment healing, the relationship was the surest way of bringing back James' erections and recreating intimacy in the couple.

SUICIDAL THOUGHTS

Terry refused to come to the clinic. She had attempted to seek help for James' erection problems but he had dismissed her as ugly and the cause for his failure to rise.

Infuriated, Terry told him she was not ready to train a man on how to have sex. She threatened to get another man to satisfy her sexual needs. James attended only one therapy session and deserted.

Fast forward, two years later and James called about a baby girl being born. Could they have resolved their sex problems? I wondered.

"So I am calling you because I have an elaborate plan to poison the whole family and also commit suicide," James dropped the bombshell.

We both went quiet for close to a minute as I figured out how to handle this threat. "I respect your plan and I am sure you have a good reason for doing that," I told him.

"We could, however, meet and have a chat before you proceed, a man to man chat; it could be in the clinic or anywhere you choose."

INFIDELITY

An hour later James was at the clinic. He narrated how things had progressed from bad to worse. His wife made good her threats and got a boyfriend.

For two years, they had not had sex. His wife resorted to leaving the house on Fridays and coming back home on Monday mornings.

While at home, she spent nights chatting on her phone with her new-found man. She did not hide what she was doing from him.

So it was under such circumstances that a baby girl was born to the family.

At that time Terry reminded him again that time to resolve issues was well gone, that when she made attempts to save the situation he was too proud to listen and that she had moved on.

James then remembered me and called. He had crafted a revenge mission that would have ended up in many deaths.

"Priority for me is to work with you on your ego and self-worth," I told James, trying to make him see the bigger picture in this crisis.

THERAPY

"Your wife made her choice when she felt let down; she is empowered and able to move on with life. You do not have to kill her for that; you could also assess your choices if resolving the conflict between you two is not possible."

And with that James agreed to withhold his killing and suicide intentions and enrolled for therapy.

After six weeks of therapy, James came to the clinic one morning and said he had reflected on his options and knew exactly what to do.

I got scared in case he insisted on his killing and suicide mission. He noted the worry on my face and asked me to calm down.

It was a case of a patient treating the doctor this time around. "So I am going to propose to a woman whom I have admired for a long time," he said.

"I now have morning erections and I feel there is more to life for me than killing Terry and the child." I reclined back on my seat.

NEW PATH

That was a lesser evil. Three months later, James called and told me he was feeling rejuvenated and confident; that he had new plans in life and was registering for his Ph.D. studies.

He had a satisfactory sex life with his new partner. He thanked me for intervening when he was about to mess his life.