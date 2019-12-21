By JOAN THATIAH

Lorna Mweu, who goes by the name Mamake Bobo on social media, is a Jack of many trades.

On a typical day at work, you might find her managing her food spices business, trying out new simple recipes, creating a weight loss or weight gain programme, writing her recipe books, or managing her busy social media pages, where she also does product endorsements.

She is also a caterer and is currently planning for a 2,000-person wedding she is catering for in a few weeks.

How does she do all of it while still finding time to be a present mother to her daughter, or to get time to just let down her hair and read a good book?

"It's not easy," she admits. "I schedule everything. Every hour of my day is planned. I have one off day a week," she shares.

The signature of Mamake Bobo's brand is interesting. While the average food lover is keen on expensive and exotic dining, Lorna's brand is built around everyday food on the Kenyan dining table.

BOLD CHOICES

Instead of teaching her clients to make that exotic looking food seen in the food sections of magazines, she teaches them how to make githeri or ugali in 10 different ways.

"I am a regular girl who went to a rural public primary school in Mwea. I was never privileged. I make a conscious effort to never forget this fact when I am coming up with a new recipe or a new food spice. My target is low and medium-income earners."

Lorna's journey has been a string of one daring move after the other. She had to hit rock bottom for her to make her way up.

Her journey to entrepreneurship began in the streets of Nairobi eight years ago. She was just 22, alone, pregnant and afraid to go home.

She was also in the final year of her marketing degree at Moi University.

"I have always been a marketer and when I reached rock bottom, marketing was the straws that I clutched on," she reveals.

When a friend agreed to house her in South B, she became a hawker selling bras, earrings and wooden extension cables which she bought from Gikomba market.

INSURANCE MARKETER

After a few months, she joined a multilevel marketing group and then landed a job selling insurance.

This part of her journey was tough but in retrospect, she says that it was a blessing.

"Marketing door to door taught me most of the skills I use in running my business. I would say these days spent in the streets of Nairobi are the foundation on which my company is built. I learnt to be humble; I learnt persistence; I learnt to take rejection, and I learnt the sales process.

Multlevel marketing is something I would recommend to everyone with a dream of starting a business in the future," she says.

Lorna did well in employment as an insurance marketer. In three short years, she had risen to the rank of relationship officer.

Her salary had also grown to a six-figure from a measly Sh 15,000. But there was a problem - her daughter was now two and about to begin school.

She began wondering about her financial obligations. She needed to shake things up.

"I am the kind of person who is scared of being enslaved by good things," she says.

CATERING BUSINESS

At this point, she thought she had no talent other than the ability to sell. But when she began looking at the past, she saw that she had been cooking for friends and colleagues, hosting and enjoying it all along.

In January 2015, three months before she quit her job, she set up Upishi Zone, a Facebook group where she began sharing her simple recipes.

"I do not believe in having a safety net; I think it holds you back from pushing yourself. I had only a Facebook group with a few hundred members and no savings when I quit. I walked out of my job into confusion. From my apartment in Kasarani, I began my small catering business."

Just four months later, her landlord began complaining about the cooking so she needed to move to a bigger house. Taking another leap of faith, she took out a loan to move houses.

"It was this debt that prompted me to put together my first cookbook. I sold each e-copy for just Sh250. And in the first 20 days, I had made Sh450,000, which I used to pay off the debts and grow the catering business."

Four years later, Lorna has published seven cookbooks.

POPULAR SPICE

Along the way, she noticed that her clients complained of not knowing what to cook so that their families have a variety of meals, so she came up with a meal planner.

She has published six meal planning books - which she sells at Sh100 each.

Her social media following has also grown over the years: her Facebook page Upishi Zone has over 230,000 members.

"I learnt that if you just keep asking people to do something for you, you fail. You need to give something first. I share my recipes with them on a regular basis and over the years, they have become my cheerleaders," she says.

Her catering gigs led her to make her Pilau Masala. When clients began asking whether she could sell some of it, she saw a gap and created her first spice.

She now has five: Pilau Masala, Chai Masala, Chilies, Dhanajeera and Jaasiri - which is her best-selling product. She is in the process of launching the 6th spice, Wanda.

KEEP LEARNING

She uses suppliers from all major towns across the country who buy in bulk to resell. "I have created at least 100 jobs so far," she prides.

"Supermarkets are easy, but then having to wait for three to six months to get paid would have created cash flow issues," she says.

According to Lorna, to be a good businesswoman is to keep learning. This year, she took a business class with Centonomy to add to her skill set.

The most valuable skill she took home from this class is learning how to retain the money that comes in from her business.