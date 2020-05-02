The global flavourful dish delivered at your doorstop

By MARYANNE OWITI

Maryanne Owiti orders in, albeit with some hiccups but the taste does not disappoint

Peppertree, located at Delta Tower, Waiyaki Way, offers craft cocktails and a global flavour concept. Inspired by culinary traditions from the world and using the best of local ingredients, you can taste the Thailand with the Bangkok Grilled Chicken, Israel with the Jerusalem Lamb Chops or Mexico in the Pork and Pineapple Taco.

The Chinatown Burger is currently on a Buy-one-get-one-free offer until the end of April, so I order it along with Korean Chicken wings. Now I don’t know if this is an issue with the restaurant or the delivery platform but I can’t get everything I want from the same delivery platform. At the time of order, the tacos are listed as sold out on Uber Eats and the Korean Chicken isn’t even listed on Jumia Food. The BOGOF burger offer is available on both platforms, though.

The estimated range of delivery is 35-45 minutes and true to the estimation, the food does arrive within that window. The burger and fries come separately in cute, semi-eco-friendly containers which is really appreciated since I don’t like other foods touching my fries. There’s also a cute, personalised note of appreciation and complimentary crisps with cauliflower ceviche, salsa, and guacamole.

The food is cold but I can’t really blame that on the restaurant and despite that the fries are good, they are a little soggy from the condensation in the container. They’re chunky and seasoned perfectly. The coleslaw looks rather dehydrated but the East Asian flavouring that comes through is a nice and interesting surprise.

The Chinatown burger is a bit of a miss for me, like a flat note in a melody you’ve never heard before – you’re not quite sure if it’s supposed to be like that or not. I like the hoisin aioli and it goes well with the pickled chili but the miso butter is like a jarring amidst the other flavours. The beef patty is thick and juicy but the aftertaste lingers long after you’ve digested. The Korean chicken wings could have been spicier for me but for the rest of the family they are a hit. The little spice that is there tingles pleasantly on the lips and tongue so for people who can’t handle spice, they are perfect.

I don’t know if it’s because free food hits differently but the crisps and cauliflower ceviche are my favourite. The crisps - arrowroot, cassava, and sweet potato – are ridiculously addicting. I find that arrowroot pairs well with the guacamole, the cassava with the salsa, and the arrowroot with the ceviche. You can’t really go wrong with guacamole and salsa so the ceviche is the wild card and it doesn’t disappoint. It packs the most flavour punch and so is my favourite.