If you allow the world to put you in a box because of your experiences then you relinquish all the power.

Abuse does happen to some women. When it does happen, how she moves forward is decided by the choices that she will make.

By JOAN THATIAH

More by this Author

Many years ago, I was in an explosively violent relationship. Humans like to label things so by definition, I am a victim of both physical and emotional abuse. In real life though, this abuse is just a simple fact of my life that I often go months without thinking about.

Dictionary.com describes a victim as a person harmed, injured or killed as a result of a crime, accident or other event or action. Over the years, I have made conscious efforts to make sure that when my name is mentioned, ‘victim of abuse’ is not what comes to mind.

Now, I am all for power and resilience. I am also aware that for many people who have been abused, admitting that a certain type of abuse did indeed happen helped them move forward. Still, I refuse to put the sum of all my life’s experiences in a box and label it ‘battered or ‘victim of abuse’. Why? Because I am so much more than that one bad thing that’s happened to me. Plus this awful thing that happened to me is not the most interesting thing about me.

I’m revising this part of my life because of a woman I encountered last week. A gorgeous, intelligent 35-year-old woman. When I struck up a conversation with her in a bid to find out who she is, she told me that she is a victim of domestic violence. She didn’t tell me her name or the fact that she is a mother or even an entrepreneur. The first thing that she said about herself was the abuse that happened to her over a decade ago. As we went on, she also seemed convinced that this man from her past took away her good fortune through his angry, despising words. This man, on the other hand, has gone on to have a family and build an empire something that she thinks is unfair and adds onto her anger.

Women react differently to abuse. There are those who fight back, those who fall but get right back up and those that linger on the floor a little bit longer. The naked truth, however, is that in the long run, we shape our lives. My mother used to tell me that a woman should sit on the toilet for as long as she needs to but when she eventually gets up, then she shouldn’t forget to flush the toilet.

No woman deserves to be abused. Unfortunately, we live in an imperfect world. Abuse does happen to some women. When it does happen, how she moves forward is decided by the choices that she will make. If you allow the world to put you in a box because of your experiences then you relinquish all the power.

Advertisement

When you lead your life in a way that you allow or even identify with being a victim, then you can’t blame people when the only thing that pops into their mind despite of all of your accomplishments is ‘she is the woman who was abused.’

Find a way to be happy, seek therapy if you need to but ultimately, it’s you to decide.