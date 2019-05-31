When you get into the room, observe the body language of the panel. This should guide you on how to proceed.

You must have impressed the recruiter to be called for the interview, therefore walk with confidence and shake the hands of the panel members if offered to, with a firm handshake.

How should I conduct myself when invited for an interview? It is said that an interview starts even before an interviewee gets into the room where the actual grilling is set to happen - how true is this? And if so, how do you determine the suitability of a candidate based on that?

Conduct yourself professionally in all engagements with the organisation. I have come across candidates who let down their guard and become too chatty. Avoid this.

Find out as much information about the organisation as you can before the interview as you prepare for the technical questions. It is also important to find out how the employees who work in the organisation dress, though your aim should be to dress the part. Whatever you choose to wear, it should be decent too.

Arrive to the venue early. It helps if you can make a prior visit a few days before the interview to familiarise yourself with the environment and to establish the easiest route to the venue. You don’t want to get late on the day of the interview.

Some organisations conduct psychometric tests and practical assessments before the panel interview. The panel has access to these results way before the candidate attends the interview, in this respect then yes, the interview already began before you met the panel. How you conduct yourself, organise your CV and write your application letter reveals a lot about your planning and organising skills, therefore this is also an informal interview which most candidates are not aware of. A CV or application letter that has spelling mistakes or wrong grammar is not acceptable and already gives a wrong perspective about the prospective candidate before you even meet the panel if you are shortlisted.

You must have impressed the recruiter to be called for the interview, therefore walk with confidence and shake the hands of the panel members if offered to, with a firm handshake. When you get into the room, observe the body language of the panel. This should guide you on how to proceed.

Also, wait until you are offered a seat because there might be a preferred location where the panel would like you to sit for ease of conversation and eye contact. It is not advisable to eat during interviews even when offered, instead, request for a glass of water. The main focus is to pass the interview. For some senior roles however, subsequent interviews might be done in a restaurant. Should this be the case, observe table manners.

The suitability of a candidate is based on a combination of factors, conduct and presentation during the interview being some of them.