There is this African dating reality show on Viusasa called "The African Tycoon".

It’s an African version of "The Bachelor" with a tweak. Instead of the bachelor in this instance taking multiple women on dates, getting to know them and giving a rose to whoever he is most attracted to, the bachelor on this show, an alleged African billionaire, has a bunch of women cook for him.

The one that makes the best food throughout the season will ultimately win this ‘billionaire’s heart.

Now, there are many things wrong with this show. Like majority of locally-made reality shows, it’s overly dramatic.

And then there is the fact that of all the people that came up with the concept, no one saw a problem with pegging a woman’s worth, pegging her usefulness or how efficient a spouse she can make on her cooking skills. Its almost 2020, come on guys!

Away from the melodrama and the poor acting skills, this show is in many ways a clear representation of our dating scene.

While the women go on every first date hoping that it’s the last and that this man might finally be the one, the Kenyan man is actually enjoying dating.

He approaches dating like an author does a manuscript, one page at a time. We have men hitting on women who are way out of their league just to test the waters.

These men ask women out on dates when they know they would never settle down with them. Single men dating more than one woman at a time.

Meanwhile, the woman is trying to wed every man she dates, getting jaded and spending lots of time complaining that there are no good men left.

How about we put aside the dating with a purpose of marriage thing aside this coming year? Go on dates with a few guys.

Other than the lots of attention from numerous quarters that you will get, dating multiple men is the cure we all need for emotional and physical involvement with the wrong men.

SEEKING TRUTH

If you see every man you date as a potential husband, it’s easy to romanticise even substandard relations with him.

Seeing many guys on the other hand will help you reserve your love and physical affection until it’s the right time and the right guy.

A lot of Kenyan women do not even know what they are looking for in a man.

I threw this question to my friend who had been single and searching for most of this year and she told me that she hopes to meet a ‘nice’ guy.

What does that mean? I have had conversations this year with women much like her, women who only know that they want a man with money.

If you fall here, going on many dates might actually help you clarify what exactly you are looking for in a relationship.

I am not talking about cheating. I am talking about keeping your options open as long as possible.

A man is not your boyfriend until you both have a conversation and agree that he is.