If you want to achieve in the New Year, Mariga Thoithi advises that you tap into your inbuilt power,

By MARIGA THOITHI

There's a thing about the end of the year. There's an air of hope, a sigh of relief, and an enthusiasm for new beginnings.

How was your 2019? Was it better than your 2018? What were your best memories? What were your worst moments? What are the biggest things that you learnt about yourself this year? What are the things that you left behind? What are the most ridiculous things that you did?

So I started my 2018 absolutely hopeless. In fact, I had just come from a three-month hiatus in the bunduz because Nairobi had gotten too much for me and I had lost hope. I was so terribly out of place and my new year involved sending texts and listening to my village folk sing and shout for all of five minutes before they went back to drinking their favourite drink— Saitan.

Saitan is bottled in beer bottles and one bottle is enough to have you sleeping in a ditch.

So yeah, 2018 and my state of joblessness goes. I had been unemployed for six months and nothing was working out and so I just kept going until I was totally out of it. But you know what we have people who have been tarmacking for more than three years.

The most frustrating thing about this period though was having people ask me all sorts of dumb questions including wondering whether I was trying hard enough or whether I was being picky.

People even suggested that my dreadlocks were the reason no one was willing to employ me.

I'm getting into 2020 with the motivation that the world is at my feet. It's usually what I say to myself when I need a pick me up before I leave the house to do something that I'm scared of.

It's a motto you should use too! It works wonders! I don't know what you're looking forward to this coming year professionally, socially, economically or even romantically but what I wish for you is that may 2020 bring you happiness, money, and orgasms!

Happy New Year.

These are the lessons that I learnt this year and hopefully, they will be useful to someone out there.

1. It does get better

So I got into the New Year hoping life would be a little more bearable and it so did.

The second half of the year is where everything turned around and all the work and applications and projects I was doing started to pay off. I got my first consulting job, then the second and then the third and they now keep on coming. Doing campaigns and communications consulting is definitely a path I hadn’t seen myself in but I’m happy and it’s where I need to be.

I also got accepted for a Master’s program into NYU and it was a great boost for me.

2. Let yourself heal

I suffered a major heartbreak in 2018. This was a three-year relationship I was certain would lead to marriage. When it collapsed, it broke me.

Men rarely admit it, but heartbreak devastates us for a long time. In 2019 I bounced back to being me, single and not ready to mingle because I’m happy this way.

That does not mean I don’t go on dates. I do. Just that I am not ready to go steady at the moment. I’ve met some of the most incredible women this world has to offer while dating openly. So getting dumped does have a happy ending, after all.

3. Try it out

This year has taught me to take advantage of one of the greatest assets I have as a man—audacity.

I got so many things going on for me this year simply because I made that application, made that call or sent that email. It’s amazing how taking that small step, which sounds like cliché advice, works magic.

True, it has come with many rejections but I have learnt to laugh it off. I actually set up an email folder for rejections and stopped taking it personally.

Do you want to meet that person for lunch? Do you want to ask for that raise? Do you want to finally quote a salary that you think you’re worth instead of perpetually underquoting yourself to ensure that they don’t go with the cheaper option?