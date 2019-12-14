By JOAN THATIAH

December reminds me of this house help my mother had once, the most naïve, wide-eyed young woman I’ve met yet.

We will call her Terry for the purpose of this article. It was in August, when Terry fell in love with this unpleasant, slippery young man who always had his lower lip bulging with some Indian tobacco.

I did try to dissuade her but I’ll admit I didn’t give it my best shot; I learnt quite early how single-minded a woman in love can be. In December, he asked Terry to be his wife.

She was ecstatic. She withdrew all of her savings, money worth two years of house chores and jumped on a matatu to the malls in Eastleigh.

She spent almost all of it to buy new clothes and khangas so that her new mother-in-law would think of her as homely.

Terry’s marriage lasted just one night. This man took her home to his mother, spent the night and then woke up early the next morning and came back to the city.

WARDROBE UPGRADE

As fate would have it, she fell pregnant that night. What followed was two years of tears before she picked and dusted herself up.

I remember Terry at Christmas because every such holiday, I see women making the same mistake.

A girlfriend asked me the other day what she needs to shop for because her boyfriend is taking her home to meet the parents for the very first time.

Another one just got half a wardrobe of ankara dresses and skirts done because she is spending the holidays with the ‘in-laws’, read boyfriend’s family, and she doesn’t think her wardrobe is ‘appropriate’ enough.

I am sure there are many more women, women who are much older and more exposed to the ways of the world than Terry; who are currently obsessing about what they will wear; how they will behave, and what they will buy in preparation for that maiden visit to meet the boyfriend’s parents.

NOT SO SPECIAL

Siz, if you are reading this, you are many steps ahead of yourself.

I grew up with six older brothers and I have seen enough to say that a man taking you home to meet the family doesn’t mean that he is finally off the market and is going to wed you.

Don’t read too much into it. Meeting the family is not necessarily a relationship milestone.

And you are likely not the only girl he has brought home to meet his folks. Of course they will not tell you this.

Because they love their son and brother, they will go out of their way to get along with you. They might even appear thrilled to have you around.

HOLIDAY VISIT

Don’t mistake all this for a marriage proposal or an insinuation of one. Until he gets down on one knee and asks you to marry him, treat this visit as what it is, just a friendly holiday visit.

Don’t break the bank shopping for things you can’t afford, or break your back trying to do all the cooking or cleaning by yourself.

Everyone can see right through the act. Just be a decent human being.