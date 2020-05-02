By JOAN THATIAH

Once the spotlight is shone on you, what do you have to say? What is your cause?

Not too long ago, Instagram was riddled with photos of gourmet meals, pricey engagement rings, and dreamy vacations and staycations.

Then Covid-19 drove all of us into forced isolation and suddenly it has become difficult to find joy in this content. Now we have more people stripping for the gram – and not always tastefully.

Since the world began battling this pandemic, there have been handfuls of celebrities the world over getting naked to raise money for the cause.

Closer home, though, celebrities are hosting naked parties for the attention. Socialite Vera Sidika was one late Saturday night featuring women in various stages of undress flaunting what their mama gave them. Its aptly dubbed sin city.

I saw a tweet by a Kenyan Film Classification Board official complaining about one such live stream so I went in search of it to see what all the fuss was about.

My first reaction, obviously was a jaw drop and then I wondered why? Why do women feel the need to strip and wiggle for strangers on camera?

VANITY

Confused, I reached out to two women I know who have posted their photos on social media with barely-there clothing in the recent past.

I wanted to know why. The first one said something to the effect of wanting to celebrate her sensuality as well as her creativity.

You can effectively do both of these things without baring all for strangers to see so I wasn't convinced. The second woman told me she does it for likes.

The first racy photo she posted sometimes last year, she told me, had her gain almost a thousand followers overnight.

Does she use this following to earn some money or campaign for a cause? No. She just likes the high she gets when she sees those little hearts alongside her post.

Honestly, if it were up to me when interacting with strangers online, we would all stay clothed.

But it is not up to me, and as long as we are indoors, there's going to be lots of these 'sin' parties.

BE SMART

I know that by now, we have all heard that speech on being careful about what we post online because the internet never forgets.

We all know that all prospective employers will do an internet search on you before they hire you so we will not go there.

Girls, we've already gone years validating our existence through male attention; if you think getting naked and twerking on a live feed best represents who you are, then go on. Only you know your brand.

That said, stop getting naked for likes. Don't settle for just being an object of affection. Who are you? What important thing do you have to say?

It's true what they say about the appeal of sex especially online. I am sure there are thousands of people tuned in every night to watch these shows.