A week ago, local musician Timmy Tdat released a new song titled "Vitamin U".

Along with it came a music video riddled with endless scenes sex scenes. It is hardly surprising that this video has stirred a public uproar.

Though the video has since been restricted on YouTube, our penchant for nudity raises many questions.

In the last six or so months, before Timmy's song, we have seen a string of music videos from the likes of Sailors and Ethic.

The music is vulgar, which is hardly surprising as the Kenyan musician has become lazy and our moral code also seems to have diminished as we are happily consuming this kind of content.

These videos have hundreds of thousands of views on YouTube.

What is unsettling for me, even more than the lyrics that sound like rape anthems, is the half-naked girls who willingly appear in these videos.

ROLE MODELS

Young girls, barely out of puberty, clad in very tiny pieces of cloth, wiggling their exposed bottoms, grinding against these rappers.

In some videos, these girls' faces are not even shown, just parts of their body suggesting that a woman's body is just an item for sexual pleasure and not part of a whole human that comes with a personality, a mind, and emotions.

If I were to follow my first instinct every time I came across such a video, I would be outraged.

But then I look around more closely and I realise that we are living in a different era. These young women probably grew up watching local socialites (Read Vera Sidika) become famous and flaunt packed wardrobes, exotic trips and even well-furnished houses all from showing their breasts and bottoms on social media.

It's sad that young women willingly agree to be naked background props. Sexy or attractive does not mean being naked. I mean, what happened to leaving something to the imagination.

FAME

These women are probably aware that they are in these videos solely for the purpose of being leered at and not for the strength of their characters or how smart they are.

What a young woman may not have thought about when they agree to take their clothes off on camera is just what they are trading in for those 15 seconds of fame.

What happens in the future when you become a teacher, a mother or you know someone who people lookup?

When you are coming from a place of lack, it's easy to think that once the fame and money come, you will quickly clean up your image.

Like our local celebrities, you could try and set up legit businesses but the internet never forgets. Neither do people.

RESPONSIBILITY

You will want to be taken seriously but all people will wonder when they meet you is how your boobs and your ass look.

I could go on and on about how this turn of events will likely warp the idea of sexuality for the young Kenyan girl, but I won't because honestly, it's not just the musicians and their video vixens to blame.