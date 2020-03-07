Why men go bonkers when their manhood begins to itch

So when your manhood begins to hurt when you pee, only a brave or stupid man would dare not go to the hospital for it.

Men attach their sense of maleness to their reproductive organ, so anything that will sound like it is about to destroy or even reduce that, must be put in check.

By MAGUNGA WILLIAMS

There is a Tyler Perry movie that everyone in a relationship should watch - Why Did I Get Married? While it is currently in rave to hate on anything that Perry makes (and then secretly watch it ), we can universally agree that this is the one film he had his game on. There is one couple that stands out—Marcus and Angela. Marcus gets an infection, and secretly gets treated for it, and then when a dinner table goes belly up, we find out that Angela had been stepping out on him, and she is unapologetic about it because so has her husband, Marcus. It is a mess, go watch it.

But therein is something that many dudes rarely talk about - getting 'burned'. Not even to their closest friends, unlike Marcus, because just like it happened to Marcus, you never know if they will keep their mouths shut about it, or use it to score argument points at the earliest opportunity.

And I am not talking about the serious stuff like gonorrhoea, syphilis, herpes and what not. I am talking about a simple UTI. Because you are dating, you do not use condoms with your girlfriend, you know, because you trust one another, and that old thing about sweets and wrappers. Many a time when you are in a relationship, you do not use condoms to prevent diseases, you use it to prevent pregnancies, so when she finally decides to get an implant, your latex collection goes away with the next trash.

Then one day you wake up with an urge to pee. You stand at the bowl and when the liquid comes out, it is almost like someone boiled your urine from inside your kidney. But because this has never happened to you before, you tell yourself - ah maybe it is the alcohol. You need to go slow on it. However, next time you go to the little room, now it is as if you are removing sulphuric acid. It burns. It is absolutely not normal.

The first mistake you do is Google your symptoms. Terrible mistake. Never look up your symptoms online. Not even for a headache. Swear to God if you have a sore throat and you look it up on WebMD, it will tell you that you are currently in stage three of throat cancer; you have all of three months left to live and it would be a good idea to start putting your affairs in order. And that is just with a kawaida man flu. Now imagine what you will get if you say you are burning. You will be given a list of diseases, many of which you never even knew existed.

Let us assume you do the right thing and you go to the doctor. Generally, men do not go to the hospital for ailments, unless it means they are going to be admitted. If it is something that a pharmacy can sort out, then there is no need to go pay for consultation fees. You have malaria that is exploding your head? Just get Coartem.

But when it comes to anything that relates to or affects a man’s organ that is treated with instant urgency. Think about it. In American football, they got pads for their gonads long before they got proper helmets to protect them from head injuries, never mind the rising number of concussions.

You have to protect the king, no matter what. That is why it is called a manhood. Men attach their sense of maleness to their reproductive organ, so anything that will sound like it is about to destroy or even reduce that, must be put in check. So when your manhood begins to hurt when you pee, only a brave or stupid man would dare not go to the hospital for it.

When you get there, there is always the sense of embarrassment that comes with having those symptoms. You think everyone is judging you - from the female nurses taking your blood pressure, to the doctor you have to tell details of your sex life, to the lab guy who asks you to pee in a ka-small bottle.

And then there is the anger. You wonder what you should do to get back to whoever did this to you. You think of your girlfriend and the first thing that comes to mind is that she has been sleeping around. But that anger is mostly ignorant because when the test results come back, you find that is only a UTI. It happens, the doc says, doesn’t mean that she was cheating. It is all a matter of biology. The doc explains that what she uses to pee is not what she uses for sex, and her vagina has different bacteria, and that could be a matter of hygiene.

Then you are given antibiotics and told to drink a lot of water to flush out the bacteria. You will be fine in a matter of days, but the truth is that now you will be paranoid. Because nobody wants to go through this a second time. Even after recovery, you will find yourself drinking too much water, showering with nothing other than Dettol, eating too much fruits like those mammals that never evolved properly, and the first time you have sex again, you will first have to say the Grace.