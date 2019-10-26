By BETT KINYATTI

More by this Author

I turned 35 on the day Eliud Kipchoge broke the Ineos 1:59 Challenge.

It was a Saturday, and a fine time to be called Chemutai. It was an even finer time to be Kenyan.

I spent my birthday weekend in Nyali (Mombasa) getting sunburned and tipsy on whiskey and stuffing my face with everything on the hotel’s buffet. It was a weekend of excesses.

I was down there with my family, and my brother and his family. Our toddlers had never seen an ocean before. Or sand.

As soon as they sighted the beach, they took off their shoes and pants and sprinted across the shoreline cackling in their little strips of underwear.

These were beautiful moments. Then Kipchoge graced us with even more beautiful moments. I imagined Kipchoge to be a messenger the Universe had sent to run my way.

Advertisement

LIFE LESSONS

He was sent to tell me something. It is something that will change my life in a profound way.

I have not yet figured out what the message is but I am conscious and aware to it. It shall come to me. Even if it is written in Kalenjin.

Soon as Kipchoge broke the clock that morning, everyone swarmed social media talking about how you need pacesetters in the run of your life.

That some will drop off and others will join in when the time is right. It was perceptive to read these life lessons at first but by the third update, I was rolling my eyes at how unoriginal we can sometimes become as Kenyans.

The memes of DP Ruto waiting at the finish line were hilarious, though. Those had me rolling on the floor.

Anyway, everyone fixed their eyes on Kipchoge and his pacesetters but I think the real winner here is Sir Jim Ratcliffe; the Brit billionaire with the comma-like eyes whose company – Ineos – pulled the marionette strings and sponsored the run.

Sir Ratcliffe was named the richest person in the UK in 2018. He is a chemical engineer but took a second bachelor’s degree in management accounting and a master's in finance at London Business School.

PERSONAL DEVELOPMENT

(I am constantly telling the young ones to take up a professional course in accounting with CPA or ACCA, then consider a post-graduate in the field of finance.

I believed I would sit a master's in creative writing at some point later in my career. Experience has however shown me that all engagements dip their toes into the sea of shillings and cents. You can make a decent dollar telling people how to swim in these rough seas.)

Sir Ratcliffe is pouring money into sports because... well, because he can. He is 67 and has bought all the white dress shirts his bourgeois heart has ever wanted.

He is now indulging his curiosities. He has invested in soccer, cycling and Kipchoge.

I have been reading an e-book on personal development and self-transformation. The book talks about the seven laws of attraction and the seven spiritual laws of success.

SUCCESS

These laws say we attract things into our lives based on our beliefs, thoughts, words and actions. You have to be conscious of them because they create your reality. Actually, you are where you are right now because of your beliefs, thoughts, words and actions from the past.

I don’t want to get too dramatic here but reading this book has transformed me. Rather, it is transforming me as an individual of the Universe.

Somewhere in there, the book says, “Don’t ask for money. When you think about it, you don’t want the actual paper money, you want the things money can buy or give you. Relief from debt. The chance to travel.

The ability to build an addition to your home. To be able to invest in a business that would create more success and financial freedom in your life. When you understand that money represents the internal value of something, then you can gain power over it.”

My little prayer as I step into my mid-thirties is to have access to the things I desire, as Sir Ratcliff does. Plus to run faster than Kipchoge.

****

Next week, Inshallah, I shall share the final instalment on the mini-series on mortgages I have been running.

I shall complete it then we will all go out into the city and sign up for housing loans. How is that for blinding positivity, aye?