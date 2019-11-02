By MARIGA THOITHI

This past month has been the worst month to be called Mariga.

Most times when people meet me the first questions they will throw my way are; a) like the footballer? b) Are you related? c) Do you play football? d) What's your first name? e) (After telling them that it is my first name), they prod on, what's your Christian name? f) (After pointing out that names aren't Christian) then they ask, what's your English name?

Usually, I have a snarky retort ready at hand but this time I can't even fight it. ‘Mkubwa, uchaguzi inaenda aje? Si tuachie kakitu? Sisi tuko nyuma yako.'

Which translates to, ‘how are the elections? We are ready to support you but give us some money for our efforts.'

My namesake, football player, McDonald Mariga is competing for the Kibra by-election after the demise of Ken Okoth (a man I will miss thoroughly).

My watchman, the boda-boda guy, and even the kiosk guy, won't let me rest easy. It's my fate for the next two weeks. Hopefully, that will be the end.

Mariga's run for office though has sparked conversations on the involvement of young men in elective politics.

I will ignore the issue of some people's penchant to fake their ID's to pass themselves as younger for now.

Back to young men and politics, I love the fact that youthful men are vying for these positions and winning.

Of course, my namesake could lose because of things like lack of experience, a plan, his political image and inability to think on his own, but you know, in Kenya this is not as important when it comes to elections.

People have been known to vote for a stone thrower and wonder when the rain started to beat them when the said person fails to deliver.

What is important to me is to see people who don't look like they're posing for a retirement home poster or obituary advertisement on the ballot.

This will inspire more young people to move beyond the online activism that we've been constantly accused of. It will bring in the much-needed change.

That doesn't mean I am about to run for political office.

I wouldn't even if you paid me to, but just because I'm not interested in it does not mean politics won't be interested in me.

I came to the realisation that I don't have what it takes to do it. That is to lie, steal, cheat, hire goons or deal drugs just to vie for a MP or governorship seat.

But it doesn't mean that I am apolitical or that young men in particular are. It just means that people have found their different ways to play their civic duty.

Many people do it by voting and even more, have figured out other ways. We millennials — as we are not-so-fondly referred to — are creating our own tables because the ones we found are full, or old and rickety.

Still, some young people are tired of the political games and are focused on building their own lives and I respect that.

For the few who are braving the murky political waters, I salute you.

You're delving into a space where you'll be belittled because you're young and because you probably don't have much money.

You will be relegated to the proverbial ‘leader of tomorrow'. But the fact that you chose to go against the grain of this high school motivational speakers' mantra shows character.

To all the young folk who run for office but lose, there's nothing to be embarrassed about. Do it anyway. Change is a collective result.

As long as you're in the game and you're pushing, you're a part of it. Viva young people viva!

The highlight of my week was the defeat of the New Zealand's rugby team, All Black's, by the ruthless England team.

What looked like an evenly contested match on paper ended up being one of the most humiliating displays of surrender for New Zealand.

For a team that has been the default winners for decades, it was as though a reset button had been pressed.