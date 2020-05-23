Should you get back with your ex this self-isolation period?

Take this quiz to find out if getting back with that ex is the golden second chance or if it’s a terrible idea. Pick the answer that best describes your ex and the relationship you had for an accurate result.

The boredom and loneliness of self-isolation has seen many old relationships rekindled these past few months. If you are taking this quiz, it means that you have gotten that, ‘I miss you’ text or are thinking of sending one and are wondering if it’s a good idea.

By JOAN THATIAH



Who ended things?

A. He did

B. I am not sure

C. It was mutual

Do you love your ex?

A. Now more than ever

B. I am not sure

C. Yes, I do

Think back to the days you were in a relationship with your ex. How did it feel?

A. Honestly, it wasn’t that good but I am hoping that this time, it will be better

B. It was okay

C. I can think of many bad moments but the good moments overshadow them

Did you have a period of no-contact after the break up?

A. He has not contacted me since we broke up

B. Not really. We are still texting back and forth

C. Yes. We went for a few weeks without any contact

How long ago was the break up?

A. More than a year ago

B. Within the past month

C. Within the past year

Has he dated other people since the break up?

A. Yes

B. No

C. A few short flings

When you hear that your ex is dating someone new, you...

A. I feel sick to my stomach and I want to know all the details of this new woman

B. I have a full blown melt down with lots of tears

C. I knew this day would come and while I may be slightly uneasy, I am happy for him

When the two of you were together, did either of you cheat?

A. Yes

B. I am not sure

C. No

How many times has your ex called or tried to contact you since the break up?

A. He blocked me on his phone and his social media pages

B. He hasn’t called me yet

C. He has called me many times. We are friendly

Say you are standing in line at a restaurant and the cutie standing behind you asks for your number. You…

A. I am icy and I firmly say no

B. I immediately remember my ex and I send him a text

C. Depending on my first impression of him, I will either give him my number and wait to see what happens or I will politely decline

When you find yourself in that restaurant that you and your ex used to frequent, you…

A. I make sure I look my best and hope that I run into him

B. I will take the table that we used to take and soak in all the memories of him

C. I will probably strike up a steamy conversation with the waiter

What is your gut telling you?

A. I miss him terribly but I am not sure that he feels the same way

B. I just want him back with me, we will figure out the details later

C. I know he is into me. While we have explored the world around us, we have never really stopped being into each other.

What is your ideal relationship scenario?

A. That he will love me and start to treat me the way I wished he would when we were in a relationship

B. That we will go back to how we used to be

C. We have both made mistakes and learnt from them. I am hoping we can move forward together.

How did you score?

Mostly A’s – You should definitely not re-ignite that flame. Let him remain just one more ex in your life. You seem more hang up on this relationship than him and if the two of you get back together, you are likely to be making much more effort to keep it together than he will. If you ask me, you and he are over.

Mostly B’s – You miss him and you have good memories of your time together such that getting back with him is looking like a great idea. The problem is that it is too soon. You seem not to have worked through your emotions or even through the circumstances that led to your break up. Take some time to do this. Once on the other side, if getting back with him is still what you want, you can try again.

Mostly C’s – Hell yes. The two of you seem to have had some time apart to think things through. You want him in your life but are not desperate or lonely which is a healthy foundation for a relationship. Go on, reply that message. Who knows, this could end up being your happy ever after.