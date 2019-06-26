THE REEL: ‘Avengers: Endgame’ takes second shot at top spot

By COLLINS KARIUKI

Avengers: Endgameis currently ranked as the second highest grossing film but its producers, Marvel Studios, are bent on getting it to number one.

In a press release on June 25, Disney officially announced the return of the blockbuster movie to cinemas in what is dubbed the Avengers: Endgame Bring Back event.

The rerelease will hit the screens of participating theatres starting this Friday.

TREAT FOR FANS

Additionally, fans who buy a movie ticket will receive an exclusive piece of Avengers art depicting Stark’s Gauntlet. As an appreciation to the fans who made the movie hit the two-billion-dollar mark at the box office, the art piece has the message “We love you three 3000”.

Confirming the theatrical rerelease, Marvel head, Kevin Feige revealed that fans who will be present for the rerelease screening will be treated to an exclusive video introduction from the films co-director Anthony Russo.

Additionally, they will be unfinished deleted scenes from the movie which will focus on Mark Rufallo’s Hulk. Fans will also be given a sneak peek into the next Marvel Studio instalment Spider-Man: Far From Home.

A tribute to the late Stan Lee who was Marvel Comics’ primary creative director for two decades is also expected to be shown in the post credits.

Stan Lee who died IN November 2018 was responsible for co-creating fictional characters including superheroes such as Spiderman, X-men, Thor , Ironman and The Hulk.