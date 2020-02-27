Avril and Naiboi end beef with collabos

Music industry heavyweights Avril and Naiboi have ended their two-year beef by releasing two collabos “Weka” and “Rada” simultaneously. This was made possible by music producer Ilogos. In 2018, Avril refused to feature in Naiboi’s hit song “2 In 1” only to appear a week later in Otile Brown’s “Kenyan Girl” video. Explaining her snub, Avril said at the time Naiboi approached her, she had just given birth to her son and was going through postpartum depression.

In the video, a bitter Naiboi vowed never to work with the sassy singer. A month down the line, the two dropped two songs each on their various YouTube channels on Thursday.

Nation.co.ke, reached out to Naiboi on how the collabo came to be and this is what he has to say.

“Ilogos played a prank on us. He called me for a studio session. He did the same with Avril but never told any of us that we were both coming. So we met, had a chat, ironed out our differences and he decided we should do a collabo.”

They first recorded “Weka” which Naiboi is featured by Avril and later did ‘“Rada” where the one time producer turned musician features the sassy diva.



