By THOMAS MATIKO

More by this Author

After spending three years in remand and eight years in jail in China for drug trafficking,Sandra Khan, who starred in Z-Anto’s hit song Binti Kiziwi, is a changed woman. She says she regrets life on the fast lane and would rather become a ‘Mama Mboga’ and sell tomatoes than look for easy money.

After gaining popularity following the release of the hit song that ruled the East African airwaves back in 2008, Sandra started dating the singer who at the time was riding high with the release of several hit songs.

DRUG TRAFFICKER

There love affair would end three years later, and Sandra morphed to a drug trafficker in pursuit of riches.

One day in July, 2013 Sandra landed at the Hong Kong airport with a sachet of Cocaine she had swallowed.

She suddenly started complaining of a severe stomach upset, leading to her being subject to an ultrasound and that is when the drugs were discovered.

Sandra was remanded at a Chinese prison for three years before being sentenced to five years in jail, a sentence she completed in December 2019 and returned back home in Tanzania.

Advertisement

She goes on to blame her predicament on peer pressure and greed for fine things in life.

“Life was difficult in the foreign prison because our cultures are different. That aside it was far from home.

What broke me was the fact I wasn’t going to see my son who was almost two years when I was arrested,” she said.