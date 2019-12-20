DJ John and Musyoka collaborate for special performance

By THOMAS RAJULA

Two Kenyan legends in the music industry –DJ John of Homeboyz and super producer Eric Musyoka of Decimal Records are set to host a one-of-a-kind gig!

Dubbed the “DareDevils – The DJ & The Producer”—the inaugural edition of this event series will be going down tonight at Milan, Westlands. The gig will be a live mash up and remix creation of top hits featuring a collaboration performance, with Musyoka playing a one-man band (Hybrid band) and DJ John on the decks.

DAREDEVILS' NIGHT

Musyoka has been in the beat making business for about 18 years, winning the “Best Producer” Kisima award in 2006 while his “You Guy” production for P-Unit won two Channel O awards in 2013. DJ John on the other hand is also the Radio Director at Homeboyz Radio.

DJ John is also one of the three brothers who own Homeboyz Entertainment, that also includes Homeboyz Aktivate, the experiential marketing division that specialises in full event management and promotional consultancy services throughout Kenya and East Africa.

Speaking about the upcoming event, Musyoka says, “This is our first gig together and we plan to host more editions as we go into 2020. We just want to invite you all to come party with us as we close the year in style. We are really stoked for, this I can only imagine what the vibe will be, it will be a true daredevils’ night!"

HIT SINGLES

Musyoka has had a successful 2019, releasing a series of hit singles together with the signees of his label - the Decimators, including “Siaya”, “Bonge” and “Drinx na Mayenx”. The singles follow the release of their debut collaborative album “Decimator Vol. 1” launched in December 2018. He was also one of the mentors for the Safaricom BYOB 2019 series.

Currently, he is working on the release of ‘Decimators Vol. 2’.