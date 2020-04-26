Diamond Platinumz to pay rent for 500 families

By THE CITIZEN

Dar es Salaam. Bongo Flava star Diamond Platinumz has pledged to pay rent for 500 households in Tanzania as the country grapples with the coronavirus pandemic.

The singer says he will be paying three-months rent to the families as a helpful gesture for those struggling to make ends meet during the health crisis.

Diamond Platinumz, who is rocking the airwaves with his single Jeje, wrote on his Instgram page: “I pretty much know that countless life circumstances have changed especially in business, as many businesses are down, hence rendering to financial difficulties and life becoming a little bit tough to many of us...On Monday I shall announce the procedure on how these 500 families shall receive house rent.”

The artiste says that even though he’s among those affected economically by the pandemic, he has come to a decision to offer relief to affected families..

“I believe I should share your troubles and your happiness too," he said.

He did not, however, say exactly how much he was willing to pay for each family.

His manager, Sallam Sharaff, recently tested positive for coronavirus, but said that he was doing well.

