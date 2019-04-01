By HILLARY KIMUYU

More by this Author

Los Angeles rapper Nipsey Hussle was shot dead on Sunday afternoon outside his clothing shop, sparking an outpouring of condolence messages from fellow celebrities.

The 33-year-old was shot a number of times, and was pronounced dead on arrival at California Medical Center, the Los Angeles Times reported.

Nipsey Hussle's album “Victory Lap” received a nomination for best rap album at this year's Grammy Awards but lost to Cardi B.

“At approximately 3.20pm there was a shooting reported in the area of Slauson Ave and Crenshaw Blvd. Three victims were transported to a local hospital where one was pronounced deceased,” said the Los Angeles Police Department.

The “Marathon” hitmaker, whose real name was Ermias Davidson Asghedom, grew up in South Los Angeles and was in the Rollin' 60s street gang when he was a teenager.

He later became a community organiser, and was involved with the Destination Crenshaw arts project.

"I grew up in gang culture," he told the Los Angeles Times in a 2018 interview.

"We dealt with death, with murder. It was like living in a war zone, where people die on these blocks and everybody is a little bit immune to it."

Earlier on Sunday, just before he was shot he tweeted: "Having strong enemies is a blessing."

The rapper was one of three men shot. The other two were reported to be in stable condition.

"We have no suspect info at this time and will provide more details as they become available," said the Los Angeles Police Department.

SHOCK

After news of his death, dozens of celebrities expressed their shock and condolences on social media.

“This doesn’t make any sense! My spirit is shaken by this! Dear God may His spirit Rest In Peace and May You grant divine comfort to all his loved ones! I’m so sorry this happened to you,” posted Rihanna.

Rapper J Cole said, “Nipsey you a legend. I respect and admire your career path and what you did for the neighborhood (sic). My heart broke today when I saw the news. I’m praying for your loved ones. This was sposed (sic) to be the year we got one in. God had bigger plans for you.”

“You were about something…positive and for your community in every chance you had to speak…and because of that You inspired millions…millions who will uphold your legacy forever. rest amongst the stars,” wrote singer Pharrell Williams.

Ice Cube, who the late rapper described as one of his idols, also paid his respects, by tweeting, “Sad, mad and disappointed about my guy.”

Basketball star Lebron James mourned him by saying, “So so SAD man!! DAMN man this hurt.”

Singer John Legend revealed that they had spent Thursday together while shooting a video in his neighbourhood.