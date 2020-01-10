alexa HBO to produce 'Parasite' miniseries - Daily Nation
HBO to produce 'Parasite' miniseries

Friday January 10 2020

Bong Joon-ho poses in the press room with award for Best Motion Picture - Foreign Language for "Parasite" during the 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 05, 2020 in Beverly Hills, California. PHOTO | AFP 

In Summary

  • Already considered a favourite for the foreign-language Oscar, some analysts say "Parasite" could be a contender to win best picture too
  • Joining Bong on the adaptation will be Adam McKay, the Oscar-winning writer-director of "The Big Short" (2015) and "Vice" (2018)
AFP
By AFP
HBO has secured the rights to adapt South Korean filmmaker Bong Joon-ho's critical smash hit "Parasite" into a miniseries, the US cable channel said Thursday.

Television companies vying to adapt the movie include Netflix, which produced Bong's 2017 hit "Okja," entertainment website Deadline Hollywood reported.

A dark satire about the relationship between two families, "Parasite" has earned $130 million worldwide, picking up the coveted Palme d'Or at Cannes and a best foreign film Golden Globe along the way.

"Once you overcome the one-inch-tall barrier of subtitles, you will be introduced to so many more amazing films," the 50-year-old Bong said as he accepted the award at the Globes on Sunday.

"I think we use only just one language -- the cinema."

Already considered a favourite for the foreign-language Oscar -- with the nominations announcement coming on Monday -- some analysts say "Parasite" could be a contender to win best picture too.

Joining Bong on the adaptation will be Adam McKay, the Oscar-winning writer-director of "The Big Short" (2015) and "Vice" (2018).

