Jaguar to artists: Live within your means

Jaguar aka Charles Njagua wants fellow artistes to learn to live within their means.

In his address to mourners at the funeral service of the late Papa Dennis on Monday, the musician-turned-politician said:

“Being an artist pays, but you have to learn to plan for your future by making investments. The problem with us is that we struggle so hard to make a breakthrough and once it comes, we want to move to Kileleshwa, buy a Range Rover and have three wives. Have you ever seen a mama mboga relocate to Kileleshwa just because she hit the jackpot? ”

Several artistes attended the memorial including Gloria Muliro, DK Kwenye Beat, Ringtone, Gabu, Vivian, Mr Seed, DJ Mo among others.

Papa Dennis will be laid to rest today, Wednesday in his village home Matunda, Kakamega County. PHOTO| THOMAS MATIKO

Daddy Owen, who has been giving updates about the funeral arrangements, was notably absent.

Papa Dennis died a fortnight ago after he reportedly threw himself from the seventh floor of an apartment in Pangani, Nairobi.

Police statement cited the cause of death to be suicide due to depression. It’s said Denno fell into depression after he was kicked out of Maliza Umaskini a label that funded his extravagant lifestyle.