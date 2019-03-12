Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez announce engagement
Tuesday March 12 2019
The singer, actress and producer Jennifer Lopez and former US baseball player Alex Rodriguez are engaged.
The couple – widely known as J-Lo and A-Rod – have been together for two years.
Lopez – who's known for hits like “Love Don't Cost A Thing” and “Jenny From The Block” – shared a picture of her engagement ring on Instagram.
Former New York Yankee Rodriguez shared the same photo on Twitter, with the words "she said yes".
The pair celebrated their two-year anniversary in February.
To mark the occasion, Lopez shared a gallery of five photos on social media, alongside a caption detailing her love for Rodriguez.
Rodriguez, who is now a TV commentator, revealed in October that he had long been a fan of Lopez.
He posted a photo of a poster she signed for him 20 years ago.
This will be Lopez's fourth marriage and Rodriguez's second.
A wedding date has yet to be confirmed.