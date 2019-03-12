 Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez announce engagement - Daily Nation
Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez announce engagement

Tuesday March 12 2019

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez arrive for the 2018 Met Gala on May 7, 2018, at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York. They announced their engagement on March 9, 2019 on social media. PHOTO | AFP

By BBC LIFESTYLE
The singer, actress and producer Jennifer Lopez and former US baseball player Alex Rodriguez are engaged.

The couple – widely known as J-Lo and A-Rod – have been together for two years.

Lopez – who's known for hits like “Love Don't Cost A Thing” and “Jenny From The Block” – shared a picture of her engagement ring on Instagram.

Former New York Yankee Rodriguez shared the same photo on Twitter, with the words "she said yes".

The pair celebrated their two-year anniversary in February.

To mark the occasion, Lopez shared a gallery of five photos on social media, alongside a caption detailing her love for Rodriguez.

Rodriguez, who is now a TV commentator, revealed in October that he had long been a fan of Lopez.

He posted a photo of a poster she signed for him 20 years ago.

This will be Lopez's fourth marriage and Rodriguez's second.

A wedding date has yet to be confirmed.

