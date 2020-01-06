List of key Golden Globe winners
Monday January 6 2020
Here are the winners in key categories for the 77th Golden Globe Awards, which were handed out in Beverly Hills on Sunday.
Quentin Tarantino's "Once Upon A Time... In Hollywood" took home three awards including best comedy/musical film honours, best screenplay and a best supporting actor prize for Brad Pitt.
War epic "1917" took home best drama film honours and a surprise best director trophy for Sam Mendes.
Best film, drama: "1917"
Best film, musical or comedy: "Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood"
Best actor, drama: Joaquin Phoenix, "Joker"
Best actress, drama: Renee Zellweger, "Judy"
Best actor, musical or comedy: Taron Egerton, "Rocketman"
Best actress, musical or comedy: Awkwafina, "The Farewell"
Best supporting actor: Brad Pitt, "Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood"
Best supporting actress: Laura Dern, "Marriage Story"
Best director: Sam Mendes, "1917"
Best screenplay: Quentin Tarantino, "Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood"
Best foreign language film: "Parasite"
Best animated feature: "Missing Link"
Best drama series: "Succession"
Best drama actor: Brian Cox, "Succession"
Best drama actress: Olivia Colman, "The Crown"
Best musical or comedy series: "Fleabag"
Best musical or comedy actor: Ramy Youssef, "Ramy"
Best musical or comedy actress: Phoebe Waller-Bridge, "Fleabag"
Best limited series or TV movie: "Chernobyl"
Best limited series or TV movie actor: Russell Crowe, "The Loudest Voice"
Best limited series or TV movie actress: Michelle Williams, "Fosse/Verdon"
Best limited series or TV movie supporting actor: Stellan Skarsgard, "Chernobyl"
Best limited series or TV movie supporting actress: Patricia Arquette, "The Act"