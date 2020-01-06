List of key Golden Globe winners

By AFP

Here are the winners in key categories for the 77th Golden Globe Awards, which were handed out in Beverly Hills on Sunday.

Quentin Tarantino's "Once Upon A Time... In Hollywood" took home three awards including best comedy/musical film honours, best screenplay and a best supporting actor prize for Brad Pitt.

War epic "1917" took home best drama film honours and a surprise best director trophy for Sam Mendes.

Best film, drama: "1917"

Best film, musical or comedy: "Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood"

Best actor, drama: Joaquin Phoenix, "Joker"

Best actress, drama: Renee Zellweger, "Judy"

Best actor, musical or comedy: Taron Egerton, "Rocketman"

Best actress, musical or comedy: Awkwafina, "The Farewell"

Best supporting actor: Brad Pitt, "Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood"

Best supporting actress: Laura Dern, "Marriage Story"

Best director: Sam Mendes, "1917"

Best screenplay: Quentin Tarantino, "Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood"

Best foreign language film: "Parasite"

Best animated feature: "Missing Link"