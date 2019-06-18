'Men in Black' tops forgettable box office weekend

The sequel features the voices of Kevin Hart and Harrison Ford in another tale of the mischief pets get up to when their owners are away.

By AFP

"Men in Black: International" led a forgettable North American box office over the weekend, taking in just over $30 million, industry watcher Exhibitor Relations reported Monday.

The spinoff to three earlier installments of the sci-fi comedy franchise saw the roles of dark-suited alien fighters, formerly played by Will Smith and Tommy Lee Jones, pass to Chris Hemsworth and Tessa Thompson.

Its domestic box office take for the three-day weekend fell short of "even the slimmest of studio expectations," BoxOfficeMojo reported.

But as suggested by its title, the film is doing better overseas, with total global earnings of $103.7 million to date, the website said.

In second spot in North American theatres was last weekend's leader, "The Secret Life of Pets 2" from Universal, at $24.4 million.

The sequel features the voices of Kevin Hart and Harrison Ford in another tale of the mischief pets get up to when their owners are away.

In third again was Disney's live-action "Aladdin," starring Will Smith as the genie, at $17.3 million.

Climbing back to fourth was Paramount's "Rocketman," at $9.4 million. Taron Egerton stars in the biopic of singer Elton John.

Slipping three spots to fifth place was "X-Men: Dark Phoenix," at just under $9.4 million.

In what is said to be the final installment in the current X-Men series, the lead characters face the fierce superhuman Phoenix after a space mission goes awry.

The film stars James McAvoy, Sophie Turner, Jennifer Lawrence, Michael Fassbender and Jessica Chastain.

Rounding out the weekend's top 10 were:

"Shaft" ($8.9 million)

"Godzilla: King of the Monsters" ($8.8 million)

"John Wick: Chapter 3 - Parabellum" ($6.4 million)

"Late Night" ($5.3 million)