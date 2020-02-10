Renee Zellweger wins best actress Oscar for 'Judy'

By AFP

Renee Zellweger scored the Oscar for best actress on Sunday for her performance as the American icon Judy Garland in "Judy" -- the second Academy Award of her career.

She bested a stacked field that included Cynthia Erivo ("Harriet"), Scarlett Johansson ("Marriage Story"), Saoirse Ronan ("Little Women") and Charlize Theron ("Bombshell").

"Boy, it is an honour to be considered in your company," she said, before praising the power of "heroes" to unite, calling out figures including Neil Armstrong, Selena, Harriet Tubman and Martin Scorsese.

"Judy Garland did not receive this honour in her time. I am certain that this moment is an extension of the celebration of her legacy that began on our film set," Zellweger said.