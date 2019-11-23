By AMOS NGAIRA

American-based Congolese musician Samba Mapangala is set to travel to Paris on Wednesday to finalise the production of his new album, which is specifically meant to promote East African tourism.

Mapangala, a composer, vocalist and band leader who lived in Kenya from the early 1970s right into the 1990s, is best known for his ‘Vunja Mifupa’ hit song, released at the pinnacle of a prolific career that earned him fame as one of the best Congolese exports to East Africa.

In Paris, he will put final touches to his Kilimanjaro album, which has been sponsored by a Tanzanian tour and music promoter.

MUSICAL CAREER

Speaking to the Sunday Nation by telephone from the US, Samba said he was enthusiastic about teaming up with others to work on the project, which is aimed at boosting tourism in East Africa, as a way of giving back for the hospitality he enjoyed early in his musical career.

“Kenya has always been my second home in music, as Nairobi is where I developed my career before moving and settling in the US,” he said.

Tanzanian promoter Eddie Frank, who is the brains behind the project, will be accompanying Samba to Paris for the finishing touches on the new album.

On December 14, Samba will be among several other artistes scheduled to perform during a Jamhuri Day festival in Minnesota, USA. The show, dedicated to Kenyans and other lovers of African music, has been organised by George Ndenge of Kilimanjaro Promotions.