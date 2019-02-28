‘Selina’ actor Kone Nouhoum succumbs to injuries

By HILLARY KIMUYU

Five months after his accident, actor Kone Nouhoum on Thursday morning succumbed to injuries which had left him paralysed.

The actor had been admitted at Nairobi Hospital's Intensive Care Unit in October 2018 after an accident at the Ol Karia geothermal spa in Naivasha.

A family friend confirmed to Nation.co.ke that that the actor passed away peacefully at 4am.

“Yes, he is no more and we are heading for his burial now,” she said.

In an interview with Nation.co.ke last year, his wife Jennifer Kimwati said Kone sustained injuries on his neck and spinal code and had been in and out of surgery since the accident happened.

After the accident, Kone could not talk because his diaphragm was also injured and he had to breathe through a ventilator.

“Since his admission, doctors have been doing a procedure called bronchoscopy to clear his lungs every other day, but for the last one week they have not done it. We thank God for his improvement,” she said during the interview.

The mother of one added that Kone had no sensations from the neck down and could not move, but he could smile and recognise people.

“When he sees people he knows he always smiles and you can see his face lighting up.”

In November, family and fellow actors held a funds drive to raise money for his hospital bill.

The actor is a familiar face, having starred and featured in many local TV series like “New beginnings”, “Mama Duka”, “This is Life”, “Joto”, “Mali” and most recently in his character as Reagan in Maisha Magic East telenovela “Selina”.

Kone is survived by his wife and son. He will be buried later today according to Muslim customs.