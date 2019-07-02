Singer Dela surprises fans with wedding

This happened for a long time before we got together, maybe three years,” Dela revealed in a past interview sometime this year.

By THOMAS MATIKO

Songbird Dela Maranga of the hit song “Mafeelings" has confirmed to secretly getting married to her fiancé Dr Reign just a year after he proposed.

Dela, who for the longest time has managed to keep her love life a top secret, surprised her 57,000 followers on Instagram on Monday with wedding photos .

One was captioned: “Mama, Papa, I Love this man he’s my star and I want to be with him. Spend the rest of my life as his wife. We did it baby Dr Reign. We Eloped. #Dr and Mrs Reign.”

“Keep life simple. Love is all we need. Promise Dr Reign #The Reigns,” another caption read.

Dr Reign is a paediatrician who works at Nairobi Hospital and records music part time.

The couple already have a love song out titled "Good Bad Boy” released four months ago.

“We used to meet an events and festivals have a brief chat and we don’t talk for months, meet again chat and bond.

This happened for a long time before we got together, maybe three years,” Dela revealed in a past interview sometime this year.