By NATION REPORTER

South Sudanese model Aweng Chuol got married to her fiancé Alexis weeks after the couple got engaged.

Aweng, who was born in Kakuma refugee camp in Turkana and moved to Sydney, Australia aged 7, shared pictures from the wedding on social media to announce their marriage.

The 21-year-old New York-based model is a law student when she is not walking the runways of the fashion capitals.

Aweng took to Twitter to share a photograph of herself and her wife and captioned it, ‘Married my best friend today. I am. GEEKED’

The couple's private wedding ceremony took place on December 12.

"We got married. We had three people in the room with us. And four people at the entire ceremony. It was for us. But wanted to share my happiness with y’all," Aweng posted on Twitter.

Aweng announced her engagement to Alexis late last month.