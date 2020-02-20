US rapper Pop Smoke dies

By KAREN MURIUKI

More by this Author

US rapper Pop Smoke was shot and killed in a home invasion at a Hollywood Hills, California, residence on Wednesday.

Earlier on, the Los Angeles Police had said that an unknown number of suspects entered a Hollywood Hills home early Wednesday and fatally shot an unidentified black male in their 20s and later pronounced dead, although didn't confirm his identity.

But his label Republic Records later confirmed it was ‘devastated by the unexpected and tragic loss of Pop Smoke.

In a tweet, they said, “We are devastated by the unexpected and tragic loss of [Pop Smoke]. Our prayers and thoughts go out to his family, friends and fans, as we mourn this loss together.”

The 20-year-old had just begun making a name for himself in the summer, with the release of his debut mixtape, "Meet the Woo," featuring the trap-influenced anthem, "Welcome to the Party."

He dropped his second mixtape "Meet the Woo 2" earlier this month, which included a remix to his hit song "Dior," featuring rapper Gunna.

Advertisement

Pop, who had earlier this week got his first Billboard top 10 album, had also collaborated with the likes of Quavo, Travis Scott, H.E.R., A Boogie Wit da Hoodie and Chris Brown.

His ‘Meet the Woo’ tour was scheduled to kick off on March 2nd with a sold out show in Washington DC.

Fans and celebrities have since taken to their social media platforms to mourn him.

"The Bible tells us that jealousy is as cruel as the grave. Unbelievable. Rest In Peace, Pop,” wrote Nicki Minaj in the caption of a photo of the rapper.

Chance the Rapper wrote, “Rest Up Pop Smoke, you were too young. God Bless and comfort your family. What a crazy trajectory you were on man smh.”