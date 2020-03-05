WaJesus Family introduce son to fans
Thursday March 5 2020
The Wajesus Family need no introduction, having amassed an impressive 179,000 subscribers on YouTube as vloggers.
They have been keeping their cute baby Taji's face away from the world but finally introduced him, with Kabi saying they felt the timing was right.
“He was the missing puzzle and most of how fans have been curious to get to know him. He will now be part of our online family as most of fans joined us when were pregnant and at some point they felt like we had left them hanging,” said Kabi.
Their popularity rivals that of comedians like of Njugush and Eric Omondi.
The WaJesus family command over half a million followers combined on Instagram and about 200,000 on Facebook.