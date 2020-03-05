Their popularity rivals that of comedians like of Njugush and Eric Omondi.

By THOMAS MATIKO

The Wajesus Family need no introduction, having amassed an impressive 179,000 subscribers on YouTube as vloggers.

They have been keeping their cute baby Taji's face away from the world but finally introduced him, with Kabi saying they felt the timing was right.

“He was the missing puzzle and most of how fans have been curious to get to know him. He will now be part of our online family as most of fans joined us when were pregnant and at some point they felt like we had left them hanging,” said Kabi.