Yemi Alade gives a taste of 'Woman of Steel'

Nigerian international artiste, Yemi Alade, held a listening party for her album Woman of Steel at Blue Door Restaurant and Lounge, Kenrail Towers, Westlands.

The listening party was the fourth for this album after having similar ones in Lagos, London and Paris.

Yemi is very comfortable in Kenya, and it showed, having come straight from a weekend performance in Australia. Artistes from Wendy Kemunto, to Victoria Kimani to Chimano of Sauti Sol were invited to the listening party.

Acknowledging that East Africa, with Kenya in particular, holds a soft spot in her heart, the versatile artiste said she really needed to see for herself how the album's 13 tracks resonate with the audience here.

AFRICAN LEGEND

One of the tracks, "Poverty" was translated into a Swahili version by Ivlyn Mutua.

"I usually translate songs that are dearest to me into two languages: French and Swahili. That just shows my level of gratitude for the immense love I have received from these two regions. I even consider Nairobi to be my home, outside of Nigeria," said Yemi about the track, which is sort of a prayer for her and her loved ones to never experience poverty.

She also spoke about how she featured legendary African musician Angelique Kidjo on her "Shekere" track.

"It three years to work on this song. I met Kidjo through her brother, who we were communicating on Instagram with before we moved to WhatsApp and finally calls. When she finally agreed to do something with me, she said she wanted a sort of remake to her famous "Wombo Lombo" track."

Yemi said Kidjo is a very stern worker, and can chase you away if you anger her while cussing at you.

"But I was just in awe that an African legend is still going strong after all these years. And that she's a woman, it's a beautiful thing."

The video for the track is still being worked on and Hollywood actor Djimon Hounsou will cameo in it. He has been her crush for years and she couldn't stop gushing about his physique.

"He has such muscular thighs that it shows through his trousers; not that I was looking. Some of the video will also be shot in Kenya."