THE DISH: My favourite spots of all time-PHOTOS

For the 100th edition of The Dish, I really wanted to cover my favourite spots of all time. And so, without further ado, here’s my predominantly biased list. Maybe these spots will have changed by the 200th post?

TOP BRUNCH SPOT

Just last year, my favourite brunch spot was the Brew Bistro in Westlands. They had an unbeatable all you can eat buffet that started at appropriate brunch times – i.e. 10 to 4 pm, and because it’s Brew, you know there was always going to be a party after.

But then, they upped the price to 1900, and gave us unlimited juice which honestly no one asked for – and then it just…changed.

So now, my top spot, which many will disagree with, goes to, the Nyama Mama at Delta. The twist they’ve put on their whole menu makes it less a cornucopia of scrambled eggs and waffles, and more inclined towards mahindi choma and matoke, grilled food, a noodles bar, a chocolate fountain…I could go on and on, but then I’ll get hungry. It’s unlimited at 2500, and honestly, a much more fun and better value for money than I’ve seen at most brunch joints.

TOP HAPPY HOUR SPOT

This one is relatively easy. While Nyama Mama is good at changing things, sometimes the things are changed too much, when the old formula of a drink and a sweetener would have been enough. An easy Happy Hour special spot, and thus my favourite, goes to Artcaffe.

The specials board at the Collective. That butternut soup was creamy perfection. PHOTO| ABIGAIL ARUNGA

The cocktails are consistent – I favour the Chin Chin, you can switch them out for what you want at no extra cost, they let you take different cocktails from the one you first ordered, you don’t have to buy another one which helps if you’re driving, and if they’ve taken your cocktail off the menu, if you remember the name, they’ll just make it for you. I am looking forward to trying out the branch in town soon.

A close second, also in town, is the beautifully done Collective restaurant, closer to University Way.

TOP TRADITIONAL (OUTSIDE OF MY MOTHER'S)

I do have to give this one to Nyama Mama again. Not a lot of people make good matumbo or goat curry, but if I’m being honest as well, I feel like this is limited to the Delta branch.

Capital haven’t quite mastered their service, and the Yaya one should just be shut down. If we’re being honest.

However, coming in a t a very close second is Crave Kitchen, in Kikuyu, whose mukimo is a dream come true. Obviously kibandas trumped this list before there was even a list, right? I’m sure that goes without saying…

BEST FISH

Easy. Three Dee, which is on Elgeyo Marakwet Road, closer to the Adams side. Their fish choma – I know, it sounds weird – is delectable, so much so that you have to wait an hour for it to be ready.

The service is excellent, and the manager often comes out to greet the guests with comforting familiarity. With a little managu and brown ugali, you’re in for a treat. I have to disclaim here that I have not yet been to Manor 540. Like I said – there is still number 200 to go.

BEST SUSHI

While I dearly loved Furusato, I took so long to go back that I believe they closed down? Finding another favourite was challenging, simply because trusting people with sushi is hard all around. But, at the recommendation of a chef cousin, I visited Tokyo, in Lavington, and now I cannot ever go anywhere else. I am not a big fan of their udon noodles, but then again, that is not what I am there for.

BEST SERVICE

This is tricky. Service is so varied, so often, that great service is often a myth. I have had great service at place that people have had nonsense service at, so perhaps this is the most subjective category for my top places.

The delicately moist tres leches cake at Fonda. PHOTO| ABIGAIL ARUNGA

I really enjoy the service at the following places, and have generally heard favourable reviews on these as well: Fonda, at Rosslyn Riviera, Lucca at Kempinski, Radisson Blu Upper Hill (Chop House, to be specific) and of course, Three Dee.

BEST ITALIAN

Mentioned above, Lucca is the one place I keep going back to for good and slightly pricy Italian. And the sommelier at the restaurant is wonderful, and helpful. Who doesn’t like a good wine?

BEST MILKSHAKES

Ironically, one of my least favourite restaurants serves my favourite milkshake. Java. They’re so thick, you struggle with the straw to drink it – just how I like it. I didn’t ask for milk, after all.

BEST MEXICAN

Also mentioned above – Fonda. Genuine service, authentic cuisine, and also the best margaritas on this side of Latin America. Please, please, try the watermelon margarita and the fish tacos (pescado). And the tres leches.

Focus on the joy that the pink watermelon margarita in the middle will give you. PHOTO| ABIGAIL ARUNGA

Actually, try everything.

A line of tacos at Fonda. PHOTO| ABIGAIL ARUNGA

BEST STEAK

Years later, Sierra is still tops for me. No discussion. When I try the Local Grill, I’ll have yet another place to compare to.

New and improved Sierra seating. PHOTO| ABIGAIL ARUNGA

What I want to add to this list? A top biryani place. Someone point me in the direction of great spiced rice done authentically with fatty meat, please? And tell me who I have forgotten…

