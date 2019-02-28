 Nairobi Restaurant Week 2019 opens - Daily Nation
  1. Home
  2. Life & Style
  3. Travel

Nairobi Restaurant Week 2019 opens with over 70 participating restaurants

Thursday February 28 2019

Pani Puri Shots, Haandi Hyderabadi Nawabi (Chicken Bityani) and Raiti served at Urban Eatery, Westlands, during the launch of the Nairobi Restaurant Week. PHOTO | HILLARY KIMUYU

Pani Puri Shots, Haandi Hyderabadi Nawabi (Chicken Bityani) and Raiti served at Urban Eatery, Westlands, during the launch of the Nairobi Restaurant Week. PHOTO | HILLARY KIMUYU 

In Summary

  • EatOut App users can claim a complimentary drink or a 15 percent discount on their bill at certain participating Nairobi Restaurant Week eatery.
  • The meals will be inclusive of a complimentary drink.
  • The menus will be a variety of Indian, Italian, East Asian and Kenyan cuisine.
Advertisement
By HILLARY KIMUYU
More by this Author

Foodies in Nairobi are in for a treat this week as more than 75 restaurants around the city are offering discounts on their meals and complimentary drinks.

Nairobi Restaurant Week launched its 2019 edition at the Urban Eatery on Wednesday evening. The event runs from February 28 to March 10.

The annual culinary event is in its sixth year, and as with previous years it will most likely be extended in some restaurants due to public demand.

EatOut App users can claim a complimentary drink or a 15 percent discount on their bill at certain participating Nairobi Restaurant Week eatery.

Meals will range from Sh950, for a two-course and around Sh2,000 for a three-course, depending on the restaurant.

Mediterranean Mezze Platter, Greek Mushroom Cap and Harisa Skewers were served as the third course, paired with Israeli Shiraz wine.

Mediterranean Mezze Platter, Greek Mushroom Cap and Harisa Skewers were served as the third course, paired with Israeli Shiraz wine. PHOTO | HILLARY KIMUYU

Related Content

The meals will be inclusive of a complimentary drink. The menus will be a variety of Indian, Italian, East Asian and Kenyan cuisine.

Additionally, diners who pay for their food using their Visa Card will get a 20 percent off their bill.

At the launch on Wednesday, the highlight was a four-course meal.

The starter was a choice of Pani Puri Shots, Haandi Hyderabadi Nawabi (Chicken Bityani) and Raiti paired with an 18-month-old Thelema wine. 

Tiramisu Cups (Square), Dark Chocolate Cake Gateau and Strawberry Tart for dessert, washed down with Ken Forrester wine.

Tiramisu Cups (Square), Dark Chocolate Cake Gateau and Strawberry Tart for dessert, washed down with Ken Forrester wine. PHOTO | HILLARY KIMUYU

The second course was Chicken Lollipops in Teriyaki sauce, Sushi Salmon Avacado and Dynamite Veg Roll, paired with Weltervrede Brut Entheos Chardonnay – Pinot Noir.

Mediterranean Mezze Platter, Greek Mushroom Cap and Harisa Skewers were served as the third course, paired with Israeli Shiraz wine.

For dessert, people enjoyed Tiramisu Cups (Square), Dark Chocolate Cake Gateau and Strawberry Tart and washed it down with Ken Forrester wine.

Diners enjoy their meals during the Nairobi Restaurant Week at Urban Eatery, Nairobi. PHOTO | HILLARY KIMUYU

Diners enjoy their meals during the Nairobi Restaurant Week at Urban Eatery, Nairobi. PHOTO | HILLARY KIMUYU

Nairobi Restaurant Week allows diners to try out new restaurants they have never been to before on a budget, and it is organised by EatOut.

Some of the participating restaurants include, 360 Degrees, Artcaffe, Dari, Eagle Steak House at Ole Sereni, Nyama Mama, Ocean Basket, J’s Fresh Kitchen and Baluba at Mövenpick.

Related Stories

2 days ago

THE DISH: A hidden gem in Nairobi

What I love about this little place is that the menu isn't usually the same.

  • 5 days ago THE DISH: Why I love cafes
  • 19/2/2019 THE DISH: How I blew my week's budget on snacks
  • 16/2/2019 THE DISH: On the hunt for great Chinese food
    • Advertisement