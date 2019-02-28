By HILLARY KIMUYU

Foodies in Nairobi are in for a treat this week as more than 75 restaurants around the city are offering discounts on their meals and complimentary drinks.

Nairobi Restaurant Week launched its 2019 edition at the Urban Eatery on Wednesday evening. The event runs from February 28 to March 10.

The annual culinary event is in its sixth year, and as with previous years it will most likely be extended in some restaurants due to public demand.

EatOut App users can claim a complimentary drink or a 15 percent discount on their bill at certain participating Nairobi Restaurant Week eatery.

Meals will range from Sh950, for a two-course and around Sh2,000 for a three-course, depending on the restaurant.

Mediterranean Mezze Platter, Greek Mushroom Cap and Harisa Skewers were served as the third course, paired with Israeli Shiraz wine. PHOTO | HILLARY KIMUYU

The meals will be inclusive of a complimentary drink. The menus will be a variety of Indian, Italian, East Asian and Kenyan cuisine.

Additionally, diners who pay for their food using their Visa Card will get a 20 percent off their bill.

At the launch on Wednesday, the highlight was a four-course meal.

The starter was a choice of Pani Puri Shots, Haandi Hyderabadi Nawabi (Chicken Bityani) and Raiti paired with an 18-month-old Thelema wine.

Tiramisu Cups (Square), Dark Chocolate Cake Gateau and Strawberry Tart for dessert, washed down with Ken Forrester wine. PHOTO | HILLARY KIMUYU

The second course was Chicken Lollipops in Teriyaki sauce, Sushi Salmon Avacado and Dynamite Veg Roll, paired with Weltervrede Brut Entheos Chardonnay – Pinot Noir.

Mediterranean Mezze Platter, Greek Mushroom Cap and Harisa Skewers were served as the third course, paired with Israeli Shiraz wine.

For dessert, people enjoyed Tiramisu Cups (Square), Dark Chocolate Cake Gateau and Strawberry Tart and washed it down with Ken Forrester wine.

Diners enjoy their meals during the Nairobi Restaurant Week at Urban Eatery, Nairobi. PHOTO | HILLARY KIMUYU

Nairobi Restaurant Week allows diners to try out new restaurants they have never been to before on a budget, and it is organised by EatOut.