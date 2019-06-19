THE DISH: Lovely decor, lacklustre food at taco joint- PHOTOS

By ABIGAIL ARUNGA

I'm always looking for tacos that can beat out my steady favourite, Fonda.

Fonda has the best tacos (kwanza the fish ones, the pescado ones. I know you wouldn't expect fish tacos to be great, but when you taste them, you'll wonder how you ever had anything else, and how you ever thought fish tacos were a bad thing).

That being said, because their tacos are so good, everyone else just pales in comparison.

This was definitely true for the taco place at Village Market. You know how Village Market has like 42 different restaurants all of a sudden, and so you're literally and figuratively spoiled for choice when you get there?

Sometimes, choice isn't a good thing. Needless to say, Fonda is still winning the tough taco competition taking place in my heart.

The taco joint at Vima is called Taco Bar. While I'm a big fan of the Mexican Fiesta type décor, I don't think I would necessarily want to go back again. The drinks are fairly priced – I had a strawberry margarita (mistake number two, after walking into the place) – which I didn't think was worth the 650 I paid for it.

But this is the thing – they're trying to offer a skimped Mexican experience, and it just isn't cutting it.

They have various taco options – Baja Style Fish, Chivo Guistado (goat), Frijoles Negros (black beans), Carnitas (pulled pork), and a Butternut and Kale option that brings the vegetarian possibilities to two, unless you're vegan, in which case, that's one choice.

You get three for 900, or one for 350. You can add extras, like guacamole (which they serve in nice big quantities) or chip (which are just Ola chips that it doesn't make the most sense to pay 90 bob for).

Everything was just ok. The tacos didn't blow my mind. The avocado did, but then again, it's avocado. Of course it is going to blow my mind. That's a given. The margarita was meh.

The seating and the décor was cool, but I don't go to a place solely for seating and décor. I need to check out the other restaurants that the Village Market complex has to offer, because I definitely won't be coming back to this one.

