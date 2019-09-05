By ABIGAIL ARUNGA

If you, like me, have a craving for a good fireplace in this horrible weather, then maybe you need to pay a visit to Tuliza Cottage.

You know the type of fireplace I’m talking about, with just the right levels of toastyness that warms your bum (directed towards it, obviously) but not the type that peels your skin off, you know?

The cottage is located off the Nairobi –Nakuru Highway, and I would recommend that you please, please, please, don't go driving in the dark like I did.

nd I would recommend that you please, please, please, don’t go driving in the dark like I did. Big mistake, because you’ll pass the signage, in the dark, and then do an abrupt turn and nearly cause an accident – with a hearse, no less –in your haste to correct your decision. But that’s a story for another day, and its moral is, drive during the day.

The kitchen and sitting room, and the window in the sitting room looking into the yard. PHOTO| ABIGAIL ARUNGA

Ralph, the manager of the cottage, is a helpful guy who will send you all the directions you need to get to where you need to go – and of course, a bunch of other links about Tuliza Cottage, helping you to validate your decision to go in the first place!

RESPITE FROM NAIROBI MADNESS

The links aren’t lying – it truly is a respite from the madness that Nairobi has become. And that’s what we’re all looking for, isn’t it? A little rest from the rat race.

Its simplistic style and expansive greenery will remind you, hopefully, that there’s more to life than going to an office every morning, even though going to an office is probably what paid for this trip, ha.

The view from the loft, into the sitting room. PHOTO| ABIGAIL ARUNGA

I got there at about 8pm when the sun had already fallen far below the horizon, but the caretaker, Sam, was on hand, to make sure that the check in was comfortable.

Sam is an amiable guy, open to suggestions and super helpful as well – it was he who suggested that he put up a little fire for us, probably because I was shivering so much!

He set it up in the corner of the outside balcony, in one of those portable jikos that look small but pack a punch. I proceeded to pick a book from the bookcase inside (another wonderful touch for a writer – more books to lust after is never a problem) and roast my freezing appendages in the direct line of heat. It was a roasting I didn’t know I needed, but I was so glad he suggested it.

The stairs leading up to the upstairs loft to the side of the sitting room. PHOTO| ABIGAIL ARUNGA

The cottage can hold six, or eight, if you get a little cosier than you’re used to – there’s a double bed in the master bedroom, another in the second room and two beds in a quaint upstairs loft.

The master bedroom at Tuliza Cottage. PHOTO| ABIGAIL ARUNGA

The kitchen is also fully equipped with everything you need to make your own breakfast, unless of course you need Sam and co. to assist with this part so you can have a bit of a lie in. Also note – Sam can organise a lakeside breakfast on the shores of Lake Elementaita, if early mornings and stunning sunrises are your thing (if they’re not, I really don’t know how to help your dark soul).