Africa has to chart its own path post-Covid-19

The Laughing Cry by Henri Lopes is a comical portrayal of Africa’s tragic post-independence history.

It tells the story of an African country under the iron-fisted rule of ‘Daddy’, an Iddi Amin-like murderous buffoon.

After independence from France, the country has disintegrated into a chaotic entity without national purpose. It is in this context that ‘Daddy’ enacts his buffoonery and megalomania.

A character in the novel laments that, as the country becomes increasingly mired in what he calls “Daddy’s s**t”, its intellectuals become more mired in critiquing democracy in France and theorising on the subject of colonialism.

In other words, the intellectuals have come to resemble the absurd man in the proverb, as retold by Chinua Achebe, who neglects his burning house to chase after a rat fleeing from the flames.

This is a damning indictment of African intellectual preoccupation since independence.

It is a preoccupation that has caused us to miss opportunities to articulate a new vision of Africa that would provoke and guide the continent’s reinvention.

In How Europe Underdeveloped Africa, Walter Rodney discusses how economic activity in the colonies was geared towards developing the colonial metropole. He argued that the same arrangement had persisted even after independence.

HOSTILITY, POVERTY

This hypothesis should have prompted a renaissance moment – a period of intense retrospection and introspection; a time of robust re-examination of our customs, our society and our history.

Instead, Rodney’s thesis became a Bible that was brandished at conferences on Africa, which were increasingly sounding like religious gatherings.

Instead of looking to see how we could craft a new beginning from our pre-colonial, colonial and post-colonial experiences, our intellectual effort was either an elaboration of victimhood or an elaborate pining after a mythical past. Meanwhile, “Daddy’s s**t” was making our reality unbearable.

Thus in 1994, as we expounded on colonial theories, a million Tutsi people were massacred by their fellow countrymen in Rwanda.

As we romanticise Africa, thousands drown in the Mediterranean Sea while escaping from grinding poverty.

As we recite poems about Ubuntu, foreign Africans in South Africa are hunted down like animals and set aflame.

The depth of the hate was captured in a photograph that did rounds on social media some years ago, which showed South Africans cheering as a victim engulfed in flames staggered about in the street.

Tragically, as we missed the opportunities to define and begin constructing a new Africa, a virulent consciousness was taking root - we were beginning to own “Daddy’s s**t”, to rationalise it as part of African culture.

ALIEN CULTURE

Thus a Kenyan journalist on a visit to Rwanda wrote: “I missed Nairobi’s warmth. I identify with the chaos there because it speaks to my carefree upbringing. I have nothing against orderliness, but in Rwanda it seemed cold and robotic.”

Instead of seeing Rwanda’s orderliness as proof of what Africa can become, the writer sees it as something alien to our culture.

And to a visiting African musician based in America, the chaos and filth remind him sweetly that he is back at home.

Even westerners visiting Africa will be lyrical about the warmth of the people and fail to mention decaying infrastructure and poverty.

They, too, see dysfunction as part of African culture, not something to be shocked about.

Africa, caught in the midst of colonial theories, romanticism and fatalism, gropes around in conceptual darkness, stuck in a dark reality.

The Covid-19 pandemic has exposed just how dark our reality is. First, after more than 50 years of theft and mismanagement, public healthcare and other systems are shambolic.

Second, the developed world, busy with its own Covid-19 crisis, is giving little attention to Africa.

Third, we can only wait for others to develop a vaccine as we prepare to face the cataclysmic ravages of the disease.

REJECT FATALISM

But as bad as this pandemic is, it will not be the worst. Out there in the near future, another more deadly disease will exact apocalyptic vengeance on the human race.

The existential question for Africa is: will we be ready? The Covid-19 crisis is an opportunity for retrospection and introspection.

We must now understand that the neglect of our roads, electric grid, schools, hospitals, agriculture, et cetera, is a death wish, not part of African culture.

Now is the time to stop our fatal attraction to kingpins of corruption and tribalism. This is the time to move past theories of colonialism, to cease mythologising the past, and to reject fatalism about our present.

Now is the time to begin having high expectations for ourselves and demanding the best possible performance from our governments. This is the time for a mental revolution and the reinvention of Africa.

Kwame Anthony Appiah writes that we can choose what it means to be African. We can refuse to accept “Daddy’s s**t” or continue to embrace it as part of African culture.

We can decide that African culture will mean thoroughness and the highest possible standards of performance in science and art and development.

Instead of hysteria whenever we are mistreated by the Chinese and the Arabs or insulted by Donald Trump, we should harness that anger and direct it towards our governance and our cultural attitudes, which have led to the conditions that make us objects of ridicule and abuse.